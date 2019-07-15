Transcript for Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista on their new movie 'Stuber'

It's good to see you both. You were just in L.A. How was the quake? Not fun. It was one of the not fun quakes. How close were you to the epicenter? I was in -- I don't know. He wasn't close. It was far away, but it, like, started, and a day earlier when it happened, and it was, like, ten seconds. This one started and my wife and I were sitting there, and it kept going and going. It was, like, 45 seconds. That's a long time for, like, the world to be shaking. Yes. And my cat was confused. She was, like, stop. I was, like, no. This is how the world is. Get used to it, bagel. Her name is bagel. It's terrifying. So they say the big one starts off slow. Do we get under the table? Do we go to the atm and get some money out? How do you handle this? How did you handle the second one? The second one was even bigger. If a big one happens, we're not really going to survive because we just sat there doing nothing. We looked at a table. Should we get under the table? We were, like, let's give it another minute. If it's still going, we'll get some seat belts. We should have seat belts under a table. Aren't you supposed to stand in the doorway or hold onto the doorway? That's what I read. You read all kinds of things. Some people say go outside. Some people say stay inside. I think we're just ignore it. Pray and see what happens. Kumail, you have been here before. Dave, this is your first time. You were terrific in this movie. Thank you. It was just so much fun. I mean, most people know you as drax. They do. People remember that, right? "Galaxy," and the "Avengers," but love it. But before you became known as an actor, you were known as a wrestler, worldwide Batista, a WWE wrestler. I don't follow wrestling. How did you get into that? I went and I tried out, and I failed miserably. They told me to leave and never come back. I would never make it as a professional wrestler. I just retired this year. Really? Really? No more? If I come at you like this -- I would just surrender. I would lay on my back. Really? My dog, he does that. I was watching a movie with my husband yesterday and I was, like, that's drax. He was, like, no P Batista, wrestling. I had no idea. It's a blessing and a curse. You didn't know he was a have you seen him? I know. I know. I think of drax. Guys don't just walk around looking like that. She asked a question. Sometimes you got to let the folks ask the question. How did you get into it? Really? I was very big and strong. That's how I got into wrestling. Maybe an olympian or something else? I love that I have that fan base and people remember me for that, but it's nice that people don't know I was a professional wrestler and recognize me for any acting. I like that your chair is lower so it looks like I'm taller than you. This is great. Let's talk about your new movie, "Stuber." It was fantastic. Tell everybody what it's about. The new movie, "Stuber," I play an Uber driver and he plays a cop who has just gotten lacic surgery who he can't see, and he gets a tip about the bad guys in town, and nobody believes him. He calls an Uber and forces the Uber driver to go on this all-night quest to get the bad guy, and that's what the movie is. And as the Uber driver, you're really concerned about the five-star rating. Yeah. He's, like, a guy who is very, you know, he really wants to be a good Uber driver, and his rating is quite low because he comes on too strong, and so the whole time I'm trying to get a good rating from him. Do either of you take Uber? I take Uber. My Uber rating is not very good. It's not good? Why? I don't know why. I'm always so polite. Can I say something? I'm always polite, and my Uber rating isn't good. Maybe that's what it is. I don't know. Maybe you have to be nasty or something. Do they recognize you? Yeah. I think that's what it is. I think they expect you to entertain them when you get into their Uber and if you don't entertain them, they're unhappy. How are your ratings? The ratings on the show or in Uber? No. Our ratings here are good. Uber I'm not so sure about. Yeah. They make them wait five minutes and leave, you know, and give you a bad rating. Oh yeah. Yeah. You don't take Uber? No. How do you get around? I have a driver. She's a big star. She's a big star. No, no. Thank you for all of that, but the reason I have a driver is because I'm not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, and people get nervous when I get behind the wheel. So I'm not allowed to really drive. I believe in you. I believe you can drive. I believe I can drive

