Transcript for Landmark SCOTUS ruling on LGBTQ workers

You know how they said in "Game of thrones" winter is coming? Change is coming. Change is in the air. We're in the middle of a new civil rights movement because yesterday the supreme court made the historic judgment that gay rights are civil rights and ruled that the lgbtq Americans and community are protected from job discrimination. Now a lot of people were shocked and surprised about which judges fell into the 6-3 majority. Joy, you were I'm told in shock. I was. I was shocked and I say bravo Neil Gorsuch and there's hope for America. I feel much better today about the whole situation. You know, what a disappointment this must be for the trump base. I mean, they overlooked stormy Daniels. They overlooked the drab them by the genitals remark. They overlooked making fun of the handy capped. They overlooked locking children up. All for the supreme court. This is the thanks they get. Alito and Kavanaugh and judge Thomas should hang his head in shame. He's married to a caucasian woman which was illegal until 1967 when the supreme court voted in favor of loving versus Virginia. They voted for integrated marriage in 1967. That was, again, decided by the supreme court which is where he sits. He should know better. The other two are lost cases. I am happy today. Sunny, how much do you think it moves the dial for the lgbtq community? Well, listen, this is historic. There's no question about that. I think this is as historic as the 2015 same sex marriage ruling by the supreme court. There's still a way to go in the struggle for rights for the lgbtq community because this decision only applies to job discrimination. It does not apply to jobs where there are 15 or fewer employees, small businesses. We know that 1-6 Americans are employed by small businesses. There is no protection for that community in those businesses. The other thing is it doesn't extend the rights to the work -- public accommodations. It doesn't extend the right to health care. It doesn't extend the right to housing. That should be a concern to every American because these rights, this equality, should be across the board. It is time for our lgbtq community to enjoy the same civil rights that all of us enjoy. So, while I am happy and I am ecstatic that we have come this far, it's just not far enough. I know there was a house bill passed, the equality act, that would extend these protections, but it's sat in the senate since 2019. That is Mitch Mcconnell's doing. People should be up in arms. That bill needs to be passed. Right. So now some folks are saying it's a blow to you know who's re-election chances. You don't think this will have an impact on his base, Meghan? Is that what you think? I never write trump out. I just don't. I learned my lesson in 2016. One of the interesting points sunny brought up is about the fact that the supreme court is now legislating a lot of issues that should be done in our congress, in our senate. The supreme court is now being used to legislate and not just interpret the constitution. It's certainly an interesting time in history. I think we should applaud this civil rights moment. I couldn't have said it better than what joy and sunny said. All right. Well, I think it's kind of a great thing, but it's like many civil rights. We seem to piecemeal everything. Realistically if you weren't gay or so and so wasn't black or hispanic your rights as Americans would be clear cut. Now we get it in shavings. Maybe we'll figure out what to do. Race relations right now in America are at a crossroads and tonight an encore presentation of the documentary "Let it fall: Los Angeles 1982 to 1992" reminds us it's a road we've been on many times as a country. It chronicles how a decade of racial tension exploded into up risings in L.A. After the Rodney king verdict and features a new a lot of people talking. John legend is doing an introduction. "Let it fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 airs tonight at 8:00 P.M. Eastern on ABC.

