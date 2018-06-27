Transcript for Late night hosts mock Trump

The guy in the white house has been taking shots at the hosts of late night shows lately, and last night they joined forces to respond to him. Take a look. Hey. Hey. Did you see trump's rally last night? Nope. Me either. Heard he said some pretty bad stuff about us. Really? That doesn't sound like him. He said we're all no-talent, low life lost souls. Well, that's not right. That's conan. Oh, hey, guys. What's up? Trump. Donald Trump? The real estate guy who sells steaks? He is president? Yeah. Are you still up for lunch? Where do you want to eat? Red hen? Head ren! -- This is one battle he is going to lose because when it comes to the battle of the wits, he is unarmed. So be careful what you do with comedians. That's true. Yeah. I mean don't fight with a comedian for real. And the whole cabal over there. We haven't even heard from Kimmel yet. I was waiting for it. It's all about disarming people with humor, right? He doesn't like that, and he always says you have no talent when you are a performer. I wish he could find other things to say about people. How many times have we been without talent? Oh, so many times, like -- He says I have no talent. He is so impressed with my intermittent nontalent. I know. I@know. I love that they had a sense of humor about it. It's what Ricky Gervais said here on the show. He said, humor is my bullet proof vest in these times with every rhetoric. You can always win when you can laugh. You can, but let us not forget that sometimes we are very sharp. We can be very sharp, and part of being president of the united States means you have to grow some skin. So, you know, people are going to have some fun. You are a walking humor fest for comics. It's just what it is. That's, you know, that's what it is. Another thing about him is, like, the border is a disaster. Children can't find their parents. Parents can't find their children. Jobs are leaving the country. Harley Davidson -- read about it. The supreme court is being overrun by Neil Gorsuch and this guy is worried about Colbert and conan o'brien. It's, like, would you do your job? He is getting distracted.

