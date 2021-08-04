Leslie Odom, Jr. performs Oscar-nominated song ‘Speak Now’

More
The song received an Oscar nomination for best original song, which Odom said was inspired by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.
3:23 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Leslie Odom, Jr. performs Oscar-nominated song ‘Speak Now’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:23","description":"The song received an Oscar nomination for best original song, which Odom said was inspired by the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76951857","title":"Leslie Odom, Jr. performs Oscar-nominated song ‘Speak Now’","url":"/theview/video/leslie-odom-jr-performs-oscar-nominated-song-speak-76951857"}