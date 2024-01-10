Liz Cheney weighs in on possible Biden versus Trump match-up

The former Jan. 6 committee vice chair discusses the future of the GOP on "The View" and how she would vote if former President Donald Trump is the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

January 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live