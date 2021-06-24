Transcript for Liz Day says Britney Spears speaking out on conservatorship was a ‘good idea’

So your film premiered in February and it stirred up a lot of buzz about the situation with Britney's 13-year conservatorship overseen largely by her father Jamie spears. The magnitude of what she said shocked a lot of people. You listened in on her testimony. Tell me something. What stood out the most for you, and do you think it was a good idea for her to do this publicly? So I am also still in shock. Britney dropped some major bombshells. She said, I want my life back. I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. My dad and everyone involved in this conservatorship should be in jail. I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does. It was really chilling and most ntably she said she didn't know she could file to have the conservatorship removed in the last 13 years which is really shocking. She's never spoken out about it before because she didn't feel like she would be believed. I think it was a good idea for her to speak publicly, for people to hear it directly from Liz, you co-wrote a piece for "The New York Times" on Tuesday revealing information you had obtained from confidential court records. Given all the research you've done on Britney's story for all these years, what were you most surprised to learn from these documents? So the entire time we were doing our research for the documentary and in our reporting, we heard a lot of times that, you know, Britney wants to be in this. This is good for her, you know, if she wanted to get out of it, she would have filed to get out of it, and what we discovered when we -- "The New York Times" obtained these confidential court records is that actually privately behind closed doors, she has been pushing to end this for a really long time. Much longer ago than anyone knew, and she was even questioning her father's fitness as her conservator because of his drinking. I have a legal note. Britney's father, Jamie spears who has been in charge of her conservatorship said through his lawyer that he's sorry to see his daughter in so much pain, and that he misses her and loves her very much. Hi, Liz. I'm really furious as I think a lot of people are right now. It's very hard to listen to yesterday. Apparently the state of California is going to allow open slavery to happen, and her family as clear slave owners are allowed to go unchecked. What Britney says has been done to her reads like a human rights crime, and I do a lot of work with the human rights space. She says she was medicated, forced to work against her will, her capacity to reduce was controlled. In the hearing, she says, quote, it's embarrassing and demoralizing and that's why I never said it openly. I honestly didn't think anybody would believe me. What does it say about our society and our culture she thought nobody would trust this woman? What can we do as average Americans right now to help her? I don't believe she's safe. I don't believe the place she's in right now -- these are people can do god knows what to her, and thank goodness this woman hasn't killed herself. There's been a lot of discussion out there about the way she was treated 20 years ago and how that would never happen today, but I think it also raises the question of, you know, who might be getting this sort of treatment today, and 20 years from now we'll look back on it and we'll say, wow. That was unfair the way they were judged or talked about, and you note about the human rights issues of it all, and I think something that was really interesting for us in our reporting and research was how the letter of the law, the rules of conservators in California can really differ from what plays out on the ground behind closed doors. Now Liz, Britney spoke quite clearly when she said, quote, I have been in denial. I have been in shock. I just want my life back, unquote. She wants to end this, but doesn't want to submit to another evaluation before hopefully having it removed. Did you get any sense that her wishes have a chance of being taken into account this time? So I'm not sure anyone really knows. Britney noted that she herself has been doing a lot of research, and that there are cases in which a judge has terminated a conservatorship without the person having to undergo, you know, a year long poking and prodding from rounds of doctors, but Britney also noted that the judge has granted that if no one in the family objects, which seems to suggest or be aimed at her father. You know, talking about her father, we've heard claims of a difficult relationship between Britney and her dad. From everything you've researched and seen, do you believe that Jamie spears was acting perhaps in good faith to protect his daughter at least when this started? I think there's a real debate over, you know, whether he believes he is indeed acting in her best interest, but clearly, you know, she does not feel that she has raised a lot of concerning can allegations about the way he has treated her, but I would say that experts on conservatorships have pointed out that, you know, there's real conflict of interest when he is making money off of the conservatorship. So if he signs up for her to do a big deal, is it because it's in her best interest or is it because he's getting a cut of that multimillion dollar deal? This is the key question. What happens next? She's been so private her entire life about her private life. She's now spoken out. We've all heard it. What's the next step? So no one really knows, but something that was very interesting after Britney spoke, there was a recess, and when the court returned, Britney's counsel said she requested that future court proceedings be sealed. So we don't totally know what's going to happen, but they seemed to suggest that the public won't be allowed to listen in anymore. Well, Liz, in the film -- starting to bring these issues to light. I think they feel vindicated for bringing Britney's situation, and to be honest, the conservatorship system at large under a bigger spotlight. Well, okay. It was really interesting to listen to you, Liz. I wonder what happened to all the medical records. We don't really know where those are, right? Or have they been brought to the attention of the court, all her medical records? So a lot of the records and documents and what's been happening in the court has been sealed to the public by the court. So we don't know a lot about that. So it's still -- it's still an open conversation, you know, I guess people still will be thinking about poor Britney. She's going through a hell of a time, but it's an interesting story. We're going to keep watching this, I guess, and thank you for coming on and elucidating. "The New York Times" presents -- that's the name of her "Framing Britney" documentary is on hulu,

