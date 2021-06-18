24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Low turnout at ‘Justice for J6’ rally

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and guest co-host Carly Fiorina discuss the state of the GOP after a rally billed as a protest for defendants detained in connection to the Jan. 6 insurrection drew a sparse crowd.

