Transcript for Mark Kelly says Trump impeachment inquiry and Ukraine call ‘should be investigated’

Recently the chair of the GOP party in Arizona. Kelly ward wrote this in a fund raising email forgive me for repeating it but. She wrote will. Stop gun grabber mark Kelly dead in his tracks. What did you think when you read past. Well it's uncalled for you know I think we can all do a better job be in you know careful with. You know the language we use it's very political. And she had a meal purpose behind saint act. You know I think we can all do better than this I think it's not you know there's no place for that in our political discourse. But that's outside of my control you know my business somebody was and you know an astronaut. You know I'd like try to focus on things I have control over them. And you know I can't control what other people's. Let me ask you something about the gun control because F your wife Gabby was shot you both became advocates for gun control. But you're both got married August alum. What did you think about our Brooke sang. But got to buy back your guns won't take your guns your rifles CA ar fifteens and those those big rifles into the and a well on the gun owner must unite probably no more guns than your average Arizona. You know on the strong supporters elegant. A laugh about ten. That's below that different sites. The leading oil a lot of yeah you know added you know how to use them so they do you know what first firearms the one might gag gave me want it was in flight school what's the comical and combat with over Iraq and you know there are very common sense things we can do that most Americans support most arizonans support like background checks for all gun sales. Red flag laws. You know stronger domestic violence legislation this issue often affects men and women differently than Julia and I think we should focus on those things out so you don't really agree with battle. But not out on that point yet not a map okay. Captain Kelly what's fascinating to me as that obviously Lape on Arizona and is that there is a -- term oil. This election cycle if you win. Attkisson cinema are other senators Democrat on the she's she's very moderate and I have been very pleasantly surprised by the way she's got burned but. The DNC in Arizona's China censure her because they don't think that she is basically liberal enough. On your also I think I'm a moderate. Reasonable Democrat do you worry about the DNC in Arizona having the same impression of BO. Well I always worry about. Both political parties trying to you know make sure that the person gets elected that they vote with them on every single thing I think independence is so important. Independence from the political party and speaking. Now these and to think I am alone on this but there icon like the silent majority out there and ANC called us were knack. Men but we actually believe very strongly in our beliefs they did it might not be one extreme or the other right. That's right I think that's important so I didn't think that was an appropriate thing to do it actually didn't happen. Yes and you didn't happen but. But what what it is happening perhaps is we we here at the hot topic of the day is. What about impeachment we we heard Nancy Pelosi finally saying we're gonna open up an official. Inquiry. Your take. Well before I went into the navy you know I swore an oath to support and defend the constitution of the United States president did that as well. You know I don't think it's a good idea to be having a conversation. With a foreign leader a bow out. Europe political opponent from. Is it a high crime or misdemeanor well I think the rule of law as very important I think the rule of law holds our democracy together so I think it should get to get serious. It should be investigated. I think this is gonna take some high him. There's lot of details that are still. Gonna come out I didn't have an opportunity to to read the transcript I have it here I was like yeah. We have enough. But I you know I notice is that this is serious and you don't got to work through the details and it's a process.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.