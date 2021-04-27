Martha Raddatz on Russia's Ukraine attack: ‘It is absolutely just a land grab’

ABC News' chief global affairs correspondent joins "The View" live from Lviv, Ukraine, with the latest after Russia's military launched an invasion of Ukraine early Thursday.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live