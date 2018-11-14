Melania Trump calls for firing of top security aide

More
The co-hosts discuss how much power the first lady has after she made a public call for the president's deputy national security adviser, Mira Ricardel, to be fired.
3:55 | 11/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Melania Trump calls for firing of top security aide

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59197861,"title":"Melania Trump calls for firing of top security aide","duration":"3:55","description":"The co-hosts discuss how much power the first lady has after she made a public call for the president's deputy national security adviser, Mira Ricardel, to be fired.","url":"/theview/video/melania-trump-calls-firing-top-security-aide-59197861","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.