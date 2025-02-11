Melissa Gilbert talks new off-Broadway show and ‘Little House on the Prairie’ reboot

Gilbert joins “The View” to discuss how love clashes with politics in her off-Broadway show “Still,” and why she chose to respond to backlash over the “Little House on the Prairie” reboot.

February 11, 2025

