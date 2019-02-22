Transcript for Former members of 'New Edition' perform a medley of their hits

wait for them to join forces again, and I'm not alone. Almost 40 million viewers watched the bet miniseries "The new edition story" and "The Bobby brown story." So I'm thrilled to welcome rbrm. ??? hello, welcome. Welcome. This audience -- This audience clearly knows who you are but why don't you introduce yourself. Yes. My name is big Ron Devoe. Bobby brown. Ricky bell. 617, Mike biv. Now, you guys are about to head out on "For the love of it" tour as rbrm, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike, right? Yeah. How did this idea for this tour come about, and what can your fans expect? Hey, we -- this is actually the second leg of a tour we did last year. The idea came, we were having a conversation with Bobby about what he was going to do after his movie came out. He said he's going on tour as Bobby brown. We were going out as bell, biv, Devoe. We said let's go together, make it all one show. Perform your song with us and we perform with you. The name of the tour is exactly what it says. We love what we do. This is for the love of it and we love our fans for supporting us. Now, what are some of the -- your turn. Oh, I'm sorry. Everyone is so excited you're here. So you met 40 years ago in Boston, Massachusetts? I'm sorry. You were part of the group new edition. Aw. How did you guys all become a group back in 1978? You're so little in these photos. 40 years, incredible. How did you become a group? We met in the projects. That's where we're born and raised. We was playing ball in the neighborhood house and we was on different teams. It was me and Bob and the warriors and Ricky and Ralph with the Celtics. We were just inspired by our manager's groups he had out at the time, the temptations and untouchables, transitions. We were just like, what can we do to be like them? We said the only thing we can do to be like them is to form new edition. So we just formed new edition and we was watching all the project girls and figuring out how we could get next to them. That was really the key right there. Right. I'm a project girl. I'm from the bronx project, okay? Nice. I will tell you, in 1985 you left new edition to pursue your solo career. Yes. Personal story, you're my first concert that I went to. Thank you. You had a part in your concert at the time where you said are there any tender ronis on stage because you were about to bring somebody on stage. So I'm yelling, I'm a tender Roni! And you picked somebody else. We'll talk about that later. She's bitter about it. I'm really bitter about it. But a few years later, after your solo career, you three became the hugely successful bell biv Devoe. Yes. And over the years new edition has reunited but as a group you didn't always all get along. So how are you four getting along today, and what have you learned from your past as a group? Um, well, we get along great when we're not fighting. That's like our show. That's like us! No, we get along really well. I think we have grown and we have grown up, you know, together. It's just -- it's just fun now, you know. We just like to -- we like performing so, you know, it's fun for us. Yeah, and clearly your group of fans love watching you perform. Ronnie, I'm a huge housewives fan. I really am. And your wife shaas been, in my opinion, an incredible addition to the show. Thank you. She's been so candid about things, she's very real. One of those things was you guys talking about your open relationship and your not so positive response to her sharing that. What have you learned about her sharing that on TV? Wow. -- Woo woo. First of all I want to say happy birthday to my amazingly beautiful wife. Today is her birthday. Happy birthday. Love you, babe. We both agreed to be transparent and open about our relationship because we both agree that marriages are not perfect. They're like fingerprints, no one is the same but we have our issues. But it was a little challenge to relive some of the pain we've ough in our relationship but the good thing about it is is that we were able to persevere. We were able to overcome through a lot of the family members and the friends that we have lifting us up and then couples coaching and counselling. We were able to do that and as black men that's something that's kind of taboo for us. So as marriage ambassadors it's our mission to J across the country and use the platform that we have to just shine a light on making sure that people stick and stay together. I love it. We could talk to you guys all day long but what we really want to hear is you singing. So here to perform a medley of bell biv Devoe and Bobby brown hits, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike. ??? ??? Oh! Listen. ??? Tear drop from your eyes ??? Ladies, put your hands in the air for rbrm. Come on. ??? Tell me why you cry ??? ??? do you see that I, I apologize ??? ??? tell me what to do to get through to you ??? ??? girl, it's not the same ??? ??? I know ??? so tell me when am I going to see you smile again ??? ??? 'cause I know I messed up, baby ??? ??? tell me when will I see you smile again ??? ??? please, baby, smile again ??? ??? smile again, smile again ??? ??? please, my baby, smile for me ??? This one's for you. Tender ronis in the house tonight? ??? Tender Roni, she's always on the phone, talking to her home boy, wishing they were home alone ??? What are they talking about now? ??? Send you love letters with the smell of sweet perfume ??? ??? this is what a real tender Roni wants to do to you ??? ??? 'cause you believe in love and all it can do for you, give it a chance, girl ??? ??? you try romance ??? ??? and if you find a tender Roni that is right for you ??? ??? make it official, just give her your love ??? ??? the thing about Roni, she's a sweet girl, the sweetest girl in the whole wide world ??? ??? make the toughest home boy fall deep in love ??? ??? special kind of girl makes a daddy feel proud, the kind of girl stands out in a crowd ??? ??? I think I'm going to love her for the rest of my life ??? ??? yeah, yeah, yeah ??? Here we go. Get up, everybody. ??? Moving it slow, looking for a mellow fellow like Devoe. Getting paid, better lay low ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? ??? bell biv Devoe ??? Hands in the air, hands in the air. Come on. ??? It's driving me out of my mind ??? ??? that's why it's hard for me to find ??? ??? can't get it out of my head ??? ??? miss her, kiss her, love her, that girl is poison ??? Yeah. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you, oh my goodness. Yes! Our thanks to Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky and Mike. Their "For the love of it" tour begins in April nationwide. And audience, you see these awesome tour sweat shirts we are wearing? Guess what, you're all getting one. Yes. We'll be right back.

