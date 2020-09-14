Transcript for Michael Cohen admits he owes Stormy Daniels an apology

Yes, Mr. Cohen. So we have had stormy Daniels on this show several times, and I was initially a skeptic of hers, but I found her to be incredibly sincere. To remind everyone, you actually helped broker the hush money to keep her quiet about her alleged affair with president trump. After her story, you were horrible to her. You taunted her in the press and said you would go to vacation on her crime. I don't think the correctional facility is a vacation. This is a woman that I think is mistreated by the media and did nothing wrong. Don't you think you owe her an apology instead of continuing to slander her? So the answer is yes. I owe her and the country an apology for what I did. I also owe the first lady an apology for lying to her, but I did it all for the direction and the benefit of Donald J. Trump. That was part of my job, and it's not something that I'm proud of. I do however want to say that prior to all of this, I've never spoken to stormy Daniels. I never sent her a text. I never emailed her, I never spoke to her. I never saw her. Every single communication I ever had with stormy Daniels was through her lawyer, Keith Davidson, and I'm not the one who ended up fully brokering the deal. It was between myself and her lawyer, and she's the one who determined how much money she wanted. So there were many lies that were told about me whether or not I sent somebody to Nevada. I wasn't -- I didn't even know who she was. All I know is in 2011, I received the very first phone call from Keith Davidson that there was a story that she wanted removed about this relationship. So there are many lies that go around, but I don't want to hurt anybody. I did it because it was my job. I did it because I was directed to do it, and I did it at the direction of Mr. Trump who at that time was only days away from the election. So yes, I do owe her an apology, Meghan. Thank you. So Michael, I want to ask you something. You snapped out of your love for Donald when they -- basically when you got caught, right? No, that's not true. Then you started -- well, you started to see the light at a certain point because basically you were in trouble. Am I right or wrong? Quick answer. That's true, yes. I believe that -- Here's my question. All right. Here's my question because I think it's important. I want to know from you. Here you have a lot of people in this country who seem to be in love with him the way you were, okay? And I use the term loosely, and yet you snapped out of it. You see what's going on. He basically leads the country against their interests. He lies to them constantly. They're dying by enormous numbers and they don't seem to be able to snap out of it. Do you have any suggestions of what we can do to get these people to see the light the way you did? Well, I tried to do that in my house oversight hearing and I tried to do it again in the book "Disloyal." What I'm doing is I'm explaining to people is this is the real Donald Trump. I have peeled back the onion so that people can understand and know who the man really is. It's trump derangement syndrome, and yes, 38% of the country believes everything that he says or makes excuses like I did. The same excuse why I allowed him to say the things about my daughter in front of me. We all in the trump organization made excuses for him, and when you walk into the building -- Can I interrupt you? Let me interrupt you for a second. It's your show. You can do what you want. Hold on. You got something out of it. You made a lot of money. Earp next of power just like Jim Jordan and the rest of these hypocrites that are on his team. These people are getting nothing out of it. Why do they follow him? This is what drives me nuts every day. So joy -- You got plenty out of it. Well, no. Let me sort of set you straight on this one. Prior to working for trump, I was as close to being a centimillionaire as anyone. I was the second richest person in the office. Mine is not a rags to riches story. Mine is a riches to rags story and I talk about it in the prologue. I'm broke and broken. Now. The only that's important to me -- joy, one second. The only thing that's important to me right now is making amends with my wife, my daughter, my son who I have put through tremendous, tremendous hell over the course of the last three years for this man, and the country. Yes. At the same time. So your characterization of me is inaccurate. What I do talk about in the book is the fact that yes it was the power. It was the celebrity power that then became the political power that really intrigued me the most, but this was not a money grab, and I actually take offense to that. Okay.

