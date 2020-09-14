Transcript for Michael Cohen compares working for Trump to Stockholm syndrome

In the beginning of the book, you write, as you read my story, you will no doubt ask yourself if you like me or if you would act as I did, and the answer will frequently be no to both questions. So I'm going to ask you, what's the verdict been from other people so far? Well, I'm very thankful that I have been getting tremendous reception and tremendous accolades for the book, mostly. I mean, there are always detractors, no matter what you do, and how you put yourself out there, there's always going to be negative, but for the most part it's been well-received, and the whole purpose of the book was really to open up people's eyes so that they understand the individual that's asking them to vote for him in November, and if you agree with that moral compass and you agree with their behavior, then he's the man for you, but if you don't, now is the time to really understand him, and that's what I was trying to do, to give you some insight into who the man really is, something no one else has been able to do. Meghan? You were a trusted adviser and close confidant of president trump, and there's a really long habit on this show where people who worked with the trump administration closely all of a sudden switch gears after doing all his bidding and then atone for the sins of working for president trump. You own up to being a liar, a cheater and a thug for president trump. You write, quote, I took a weird kind of pleasure in harming others in the service of Donald Trump. I feel like I knew that about you before interviewing you, and now that you are switching sides and switching narratives and you're now telling me that trump's a bad dude, why should I believe that? I don't easily swallow my initial instincts on people, and a liar is a liar is a liar is a liar. So why aren't you lying now? Let me start, first, Meghan, by saying, you know, number one, I believe that your father was a tremendous hero to this country, and it's things like that -- I have some great photos -- But he did that before president trump was the nominee. That doesn't get that far with me. He said that before he was the nominee, and again, I understand, but I knew who president trump was from day one. It doesn't take your book to tell me differently. And so your question is what, Meghan? What made you change your tune other than money? And why should I believe you because you're an admitted liar? Well, okay. You do have to look at what the lies were all about. They were at the direction of, and for the benefit of Donald J. Trump. I've said that since day number one, and first and foremost, I also want to say I have been a Democrat my entire life, so when you say I'm switching sides, do you mean republican/democrat -- I'm talking about who went to doing trump's bidding so saying he's the worst person in the entire world. I think it was my daughter who recently had an article about her in "Vanity fair," and she was even on CNN this morning. I was suffering from what she termed Stockholm syndrome. My need to please him, very much like 30% of the population right now was greater than my ability to control my own moral compass, and again, when talking about the lies, we were talking about, you know, my statements to congress about whether or not I spoke to Donald Trump about a failed real estate project in Moscow three times or ten times. Versus of course, the 30,000 plus lies that the president had been telling, but what really made me change my mind the most is I started watching day-to-day, the things that he's doing, and the behavior that he's exhibiting that's dividing this country in such a way that I cannot support this type of behavior any longer, and it has nothing to do with money. All right, Michael. When I spoke to you recently, you said you were in the cult. That answered my question, but let's get to this. Trump has made creepy comments about your own daughter, the brave little girl who wrote the article. He said -- he made creepy comments about ivanka when he was on this show. He was obnoxious. I was sitting there with him. He once leered at your 18-year-old daughter Samantha and made lewd comments which I won't repeat because they're annoying. When you informed him that your daughter, you say about that that she was your daughter, you say he joked to her. He said, you better watch out because in a few years, I'll be dating one of your friends. Here's my question, Michael. Why didn't you sock him in the face at that moment? How could you let that slide? Again, you know, I have to just refer back to my daughter, you know, when she talks about Stockholm syndrome. I knew it was wrong. Under any other circumstances I never would have allowed anybody to speak to her that way. I was apart of the cult, a big part of the cult, and there was really no wrong that he could I knew it was wrong, and I don't have an answer and, you know, I -- What would you like to say to him? As a father -- Why don't you say right now -- Michael. Michael, say it right now on the air what you would liked to have said to him. I would have liked to have smacked him across the side of the head. I never would have allowed anybody to speak to my daughter in such a disrespectful way. I did just because, you know, as so many people would say, let trump be trump, and that's the problem. The country, myself, you know, the whole purpose of "Disloyal" was really to get people to open up their eyes, and to see the individual for who he really is, and I'm not the only one that's suffering from what I really call trump derangement syndrome, and 30% of this country is suffering from it.

