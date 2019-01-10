Transcript for Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer catch up with ‘The View’

The last time you were here, Sara, we were doing belly bumps. We are now home with three kids. Last night I didn't sleep between midnight and 5. How was your night? I did sleep between midnight and 5. My child is a big boy. He slept fast. He does a good Josh. Sara, that looks perfect. We cleaned the counter for that shot. I walked in this morning and I go hi to Alec and he goes, mama, I'm not ready to say hi, I'm not even awake. He goes, see, I'm not even looking at you right now. I'm like, you're in my bed. Can't you respect of confines of my bedroom? I have so much respect for you because I have twins. I don't know how you did it? I don't either. I'm going to give you some advice because everyone scares you when you have twins like you're not going to get any sleep and this and that and it's all true. You're not going to sleep much for the first three years but after three years -- I know it seems like a long time. After three years it's the best thing. They have a playmate. They're best friends. Look how cute they are. They're 14 now and they argue like cats and dogs but at the end of the day they have each other's backs. What if you don't get to the three-year mark. You just get there and then when you look back you can't imagine having one child at a time and when people go, oh, I have a baby you're like, pick it up. Keke, let me talk to you. On August 26th which happened to be your birthday you joined this lovely group. My golden birthday, the best You said getting this job was full circle for you. Why do you say that? I started out with Disney. It was the first company that really embraced me doing more than one thing, singing, dancing, hosting. Now to have evolved in my career to be right back with them and share it with Sara and Michael, it's like, okay, I'm with you. I see. It's full circle for you and I at this table. This is the first time I met keke and that's when the love affair began. Michael, you're in the way. He's always in the way, Sara. Every day all day. I'm used to it now. My feelings are eternally crushed. He's likes to play the victim. Your Instagrams are fun to follow because you just kicked off a new season and you did a recreation of "Three's company." I think we have a clip of this we can play. Come and knock on our door we've been waiting for you where the kisses are hers and hers and his, three's company too come and dance on our floor take a step that is new we've a loveable space that needs your face, three's company too That was the thigh master. I know. Should have been a thigh master. I should have brought that in. But that was fun and that was actually keke's idea. Yes. You say that -- It is. That was the vibe of us. It's the vibe of us but it's her idea. One thing I love about keke, she came in and she didn't come in shy. As you can tell, there's nothing shy about keke. She said this would be great and it ended up being one of the most fun things I've ever done. You really looked like Suzanne somers. I had those tights on that they wore in the -- You mean in the '80s? Is that what you're trying to say? That's right, we wore those. Tights. That was better than the if I walked fast, a fire was going to start. Oh, my gosh. It's a moms mabley joke. I'll tell you later. So Michael, the season has just started, the football season just started up again. Yep. And you are back working pretty much seven days a week because you're doing "Gma." You're doing Michael, Sara and keke. Thursday night football, Sunday night football. We don't have enough programming for your resume. So you love. I do. You like to stay busy. Not that I like to stay busy. I like all the jobs I have. They're fun. That means you like to stay busy. Yeah, but I'm at jobs with fun people and a lot of people think, well, you have to fly east coast, west coast every week for like 22 weeks. I like that. It's my peaceful time. Nobody is messing with you. The real thing is Michael likes to make money. That's true. People here like to make money? Y'all like to make money? Wait, wait, hold up, hold on,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.