Transcript for Mike Pence in charge of coronavirus response

So, you know, a lot of people are getting more and more nervous about how bad the coronavirus outbreak could get here in the states so yesterday you know who -- -- Held a press conference to let Americans know he's on the case. Take a look. Because of all we've done, the risk to the American people remains very low and we have the greatest experts in the world -- really in the world right here, we're going to spend whatever is appropriate, hopefully we're not going to have to spend so much because we really think we've done a great job to keeping it down to a minimum. We'll putting our vice president Mike pence in charge and Mike will be working with the professionals. Wash your hands, stay clean. You don't have to necessarily grab every handrail unless you have to. You know, you do certain things and you do when you have the flu. View this the same as the flu. Yeah. Does that make anybody feel better? Now that pence is in charge. You know, I just -- In all seriousness Mike pence has a really bad record when it comes to health oreos. In Indiana he actually hurt HIV patients because he halted needle exchanges. And it really impacted HIV outbreaks in Indiana so I think that reason alone, I think it's really simple. Someone with a medical and, you know, virus background should be in charge of a potentially deadly and lethal virus and medical outbreak in the united States of America. Doesn't seem like that much of a leap for me. I don't think -- I'm not comfortable with him in charge. He declared that smoking does not kill. He said that despite the hysteria from political class and the media spoking, in fact, two out of every three smokers does not die from a smoking-related illness. He's not a doctor. But one out of three does, Mike. That's the issue. He's also a science denier. He called global warming a myth as well. Well, yeah -- He's a climate denier. Concerns me less than the HIV -- I don't understand. I have my theory. As to why he chose Mike pence. I think we share the same theory. I think he chose him because he knows this is more extreme than anybody wants to talk about. There's much to be done. You -- we don't need to panic but whenever he wants to look like he's doing something really good he will do something and then put somebody else in charge of it when he knows there's a cliff coming and so I think he's setting -- I'm sorry. I think he's setting him up because, listen, you know, he knows that we don't have the information that we need. We're not getting all the information we need, and the people who are in charge who should have this information do not have it. We saw that when the senators from both sides of the aisle were questioning the head of -- I believe it was the head of the CDC, I could be wrong but if -- if people are saying, no, we don't have to worry about it. All we have to do -- it's the flu. It's a little more complicated than that and I think you can't do this to people. You need to put people in charge who know what to do. But the problem is the narrative. I watched last night live -- And there's just a huge narrative dissimulation in the sense we have the president of Japan saying no children are allowed to go to school anymore. They'll be quarantined because it is so dangerous in Japan and here we're being told wash your hands, it's going to be fine and obviously Japan is a first world giant country and I don't understand the sort of delineation between other first world countries are handling this and this. My cab driver was talking about it. Everyone is talking about it. Everyone in here is talking about it. I think it should be taken seriously. I wish we wouldn't politicize it on both sides. We're not. He is. Sanjay Gupta had to tell him that tens of thousands of people die of the flu every year. He didn't know that. Everybody kind of knows that and he's in charge of us. I think it was something like 80,000 of people declined of the flu last year. One of the reasons I think he chose the vice president to do this is because it is so serious and had he appointed someone with real medical background, that person would not necessarily cover his ineptitude. We know that Mike pence will cover for him because he is such a loyalist. Will pence take the rap? Will pence be the sacrificial lamb? That will be the end of his Well, we do know that Mike pence has covered for him in the past. He is a loyalist and I think trump needed someone in that position just in case things go bad That's -- yeah, that's what I -- A lot about that because if it goes wrong, clapping because this is bad, really, I do not like the politicizing of this. People are scared and it's okay to be scared because there is a lot of misinformation. There are things we can do right now. If you're sick, stay home. Yeah. That's the first thing -- I heard someone clapping or clapping backstage. That's how they were feeling but I'm just saying, there are things that we can do. If you're not feeling well, stay home. Don't take the chance. If you're somebody with a slightly compromised immune system, you know, figure if you're not feeling well, if something doesn't feel right, check yourself out. Don't wait. I have a clarification that is coming in here on my watch. Okay. Sanjay reported that trump didn't know about the flu deaths until just before the presser, someone on his team had to tell him, not Sanjay himself, okay. Okay. Was that necessary? Exclamation points were coming in so -- All right. Give me your hand. Damn it.

