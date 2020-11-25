Transcript for Millions traveling despite COVID-19 warnings

but first, America is celebrating a very different kind of Thanksgiving tomorrow, and the CDC is pleading with people to stay put, but flight maps show that it's the busiest air travel time since the pandemic started, and many worry that their relatives aren't being honest about quarantining before they visit. Now according to an article in "Glamour" magazine, can you relate to any of this? I'll start with you, Sara, the most glamof us all. I like your take on glamor. Yes, I feel like that. Not about the holidays specifically, but in regards to the pandemic in general. There are four of us kids and we didn't trust our parents. They live in Florida. They take this seriously, but we were hypervigilant because of their ages and their health, and my brother went down there to work remotely a few months ago for a month, and he was, like, our undercover mole. We would be talking to my parents and we're, like, you haven't been going out, right? No, we didn't go out. They went to the store the other day. Every day we get updates from my brother. They're, like, we're not eating my brother is, like, they ate inside one time. My parents are turning on my brother. We were worried, but we decided we would send one of us in to protect them. I totally understand why people, you know, are feeling this way because everyone's handing it so differently. Right. Ana, the flight maps people are freaking out about because it, you know, they feeleople really areesperate to see each I mean, what -- what would you say to em, joy? First of all, I would say that Sara comes from a very dysfunctional family. That would be my first thing. Joy, you already knew this. I know that already, yeah, but no. Here's the thing about this. I can totally relate to it because back in the day, in the late '80s, I was trapped in los Angeles a dog, without a husband, without a family, all by myself, and there is nothing more lonely than being in los Angeles without anybody around you. I was talking to the palm trees. I would be -- anybody who would talk to me, and I was only in my late 40s at that time, and I was living in an assisted living complex, okay? People would walk by on walkers and it was so depressing, and so I understand the desire and the need to travel to see your family, and if there was a coronavirus or something like that at that time, I would have had Steve drive from New York to L.A., pick me up and drive me back to L.A. That's -- to New York. That's how desperate a dog I was. So I say -- Right, right, right. So you understand that. I feel your pain, but you're going to have to live with it. Saving the best for the end there, joy. What's your Thanksgiving looking like? First of all, I think I look like the inside of a planetarium with this dress today. I wasn't going to mention it. If joy was talking to palm trees, I'm not sure Sara is the dysfunctional one. Look. On a serious note -- Good point. For me -- for me, I'm doing -- I'm traveling tomorrow, and the reason I'm traveling, and I'm traveling to Nicaragua to see my mom. You this has been a very hard year for me. Yeah. My mom has been near death and in the hospital down there twice in the last, you know, six months. I haven't seen here in a year. It's not to celebrate Thanksgiving. We don't celebrate Thanksgiving in Nicaragua. I'm going because flights just reopened and my mother has been near death. I need to see her. It's the only thing she wants. I will tell you the flights -- the airline requires a covid test within 36 hours of flying for every single passenger. I went and got the test yesterday. I submitted it last night, and I'm going to be, you know, I'm going to be in a full hazmat suit. I'm going to look like I'm flying to the moon. Al is going to look the same way. Mm-hmm. And I feel terrible about not heeding the CDC's advice. I do, and I'm so torn about it, but I cannot tell my mother -- -- That I'm not going to go see here. No, you can't. That's what mine is going to look like. I'm grateful she's here for another Thanksgiving. I. Yep. Yep. Sun, what's your plan for tomorrow? Well, I'm just going to stay at home and follow the guidelines, the CDC guidelines and have Thanksgiving with people that I live with in the house and it's going to be a very different Thanksgiving for us, and, you know, we're going to zoom with our family and friends that can't be with us in the home, but we're going to try to make the best of it and keep everybody safe, but Ana, I have to say I'm so happy that you are going to go see your mom because I know how you have been torn about her health and not being able to see her, and, you know, I think it's times like that that, you know, sometimes you just have to make an exception. Yep. And try to be as safe as possible. Yeah. And go see your mom. Absolutely. I think you're doing the right thing. I think you're doing the right thing. And I think so much about people who are in the same situation who have lost precious time with loved ones in their life who are -- who are in very frail health, and we're never going to get this time back. Yeah. People like me who have relatives and loved ones in places where there have been no flights to, where the borders have been closed. Right. So it's been a painful year for so, so many. So many. For so many folks. Whoopi, what are you doing? What are you going to do? Yeah. I'm here. I'm here, you know, the family's been here for about three weeks, you know, because six weeks ago, you didn't know what was happening. So you make these plans, and then everybody comes. They went back. They voted and they came back and, you know, stuff exploded. They've gotten tested. My son-in-law has to get tested because, you know, he's been ill. So between he and I, you know, you really have to unzip the house to walk in here. You really -- I need to have all your paperwork. Good. Before you come into the house. So it's all, you know, we're taking it seriously, but, you know, you have to -- you have to do what you are able to do. The point is the people who go out a then you want to show everybody, have sense enough to put on a face mask because when you go out and you're standing there partying without a mask, you're basically saying, I don't care if I kill you. See, people don't want to see that. They don't want to see that, but

