Transcript for Mimi Haley says focus on blaming victims needs to shift

Naimi this Weinstein person has been accused of assault and harassment from over a hundred women. And so we have you here today I'm like give me an opportunity to speak to people out there. What what does this mean what do you wanna say two other accusers or people out there were victims is there anything you want to send. Climbing. And he's happy that this has been kind of like. I think I feel like it's it's really at up. Amazing that we're making progress that we're being more educated about sexual assaults and sexual assault victims and why all of that can. Off and involved. But also I don't think that we should be telling people like for example are realized gains attorney that that dumping itself an app position and it's. I think we should be focusing on like don't rape people you know that you and your house every attempt can't get. It's it's I really feel like the shift needs to have like miss a shift. That's focused from. Constantly victim blaming and have a evaluating what somebody's part and it. Wise to you basically just an actual person who committed a crime taking responsibility for their choices again and do you think that the fact that this is an. President breaking because. It's actually gone to trial and people were not afraid to him. To come and say this is what happened so are we changing the narrative. That way by saying to people. You have every right to be her kisses and this is no longer something we have to keep your head down you can come out and say it and we will take the ball. And take you where you need to go. Add to that jury. Believed. Women yeah that's very significant I was shocked when I. Al Hadi yeah but that jury believes your constant the victim. And the jury believed. The two victims in this case and that is very important because it's also. Going to encourage prosecutors. You filed similar occasion. And when they split their consequences. On these perpetrators had a sexual abuse rape and that is going to be protected about bus and our daughters. Because those predators will know. There are serious consequences including prison yes if you hurt. A woman's daughters and son yet I'm excited because this can happen to any actress isn't it happened happened with someone as powerful as a so Harvey Weinstein has continuously denied all allegations of not consensual sex and limit charges recently filed against him in LA thank you.

