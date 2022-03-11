Mindy Scheier showcases adaptive fashion for people with disabilities

Scheier highlights her models to show the many brands she has worked with on adaptive fashion and her foundation, Runway of Dreams, gets an incredible surprise from female-owned sponsors of "The View."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live