Transcript for Motown writers and Temptations’ Otis Williams unite with Broadway’s ‘Ain’t Too Proud’

I'll be there Baby, all of those unforgettable classics have one thing in common -- they're written by the greatest songwriting team in pop music history. Brothers Brian and Eddie Holland partnered with Lamont dozier to write for legends like -- the supremes, the four tops, Martha and the vandellas, Marvin Gaye, the temptations and Michael Jackson, I can go on and on but I won't. Please welcome rock and roll hall of fame members, and authors of the new book "Come and get these memories," which is named after a Martha and the vandellas song they co-wrote, Eddie and Brian Holland. So why you're up in Detroit, raised by your mom and grandma, often you were singing on the street corners. Founded by motown's bey Gordy. You had a hit record before and you didn't have to do all of this, why did you give up singing for songwriting? Well, it was hard work. Singing is hard work. Yes. And I learned that in quick order. When I started doing a few of the theaters and I said, this is hard. I would watch the temptations and the vandellas it looked easy. But it's hard work. And it just wasn't for me. But I could write it all. To be honest, I looked at a royalty statement and the royalty deductions -- all the deductions, you know, my brother he looked at his royalty statement his eyes got big. He was only about 17 years old. I said, Brian, you got money with that? He said, yes. I said, E let me see that. It was 7,000, 8,000. I was in the wrong business. We started writing songs. So, Brian, beside the money you had some girlfriends along the way, too. Yes, I did. Talk about your relationship with Diana. Yes, I did. Tell us about it. I truly loved Diana Ross. I was passionately in love with her and she felt the same way I did. So we had a great relationship for a long time. But it ended. You know, for whatever reasons. You were both married. Yeah. That could change things. Eddie in the book you talk about how berry Gordy was a mentor to you both, eventually you left motown to start your own record labels. Bey wasn't happy about that, for years there were lawsuits between -- many years of lawsuits and berry Gordy gave you your big break, why did you leave motown and how is your relationship with him today? Well, first of all, I didn't look at it as if he gave us a break there was nothing there to give us at the time we started. There was nothing there and the beauty of the company is that the philosophy was, you made your own way. He only laid out the opportunity. It was up to you to do what you could do. And that was the beauty of the company and it was very, very tough competition. So fortunately, we got together, you know, Brian and I and Lamont and we started coming up with these songs. First, smokey was coming up with so many hits. They had this group the supremes, couldn't get a record on them, we said, hey, that was our opportunity. Well, in the audience is one of the original members of the temptations we saw earlier. I can't believe you're in the temptations you look so young. Otis, behind having these two, ain't too proud to beg, what do these two men mean to you? They mean the world to me. Like I said in the dressing room we used to be Eddie's chauffeur. We traveled a long time ago, in the early '60s. When we got back to the Detroit, he said, I'm not going to hit the road. To watch them grow up to be profoundly, wonderful songwriters, they stayed grounded. I love them for that. 70 of your hits hit the top 40 billboard. 15 reached number one. In your book you talked about the stories behind some of these songs, since we're at a piano, the musical director of the Broadway show "Ain't too proud to beg." Let's start singing. Let's start with "Baby love" by the supremes. ooh, baby love, my baby love baby love ooh, baby love all of my whole life through I never love no one but you why you do me like you do I guess it's me ooh, ooh baby love don't throw our love away don't throw our love away So, how about this? The fabulous Marvin Gaye, singing how sweet it is. I needed the shelter of someone's arms and there you were I needed someone to understand my ups and downs and there you were with sweet love and devotion deeply touching my emotion I got to stop and thank you, baby I just want to stop and thank you baby how sweet it is to be loved by you oh, yes, it is, baby how sweet it is to be loved by you I had no idea Marvin Gaye sang it. Yeah, yeah. Well how about this, the supremes' you can't hurry love. Note I need love love to ease my mind I need find time to someone to call mine but mama said you can't hurry love, no you just have to wait she said love don't come easy, it's game of give and take you can't hurry love no, you just have to wait she said trust, give it time no matter how long it takes And now -- are you ready? Are you ready? All right, let us -- let us hear -- are you sure you're ready now? How about the temptations's "Ain't too proud to beg." I know you wanna leave me but I refuse to let you go if I have to beg, plead for your sympathy I don't mind 'cause you mean that much to me ain't too proud to beg, sweet darling please don't leave me girl, don't you go ain't too proud to plead, baby please don't leave me, girl, don't you go you have a love so deep in in

