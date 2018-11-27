Transcript for Mueller's office says Paul Manafort breached plea deal

Hello and fit it into a nice looking may Hyundai today. He has a woman's letter sent his son and until and I would lets them out after Thanksgiving. Yet. It is after Thanksgiving and then and now my sweaters it busting out and you know sometimes you put things in abroad sometimes you put. Does implement yes not at that an enterprising little dog and air. Actually put a little learning and I don't let can't hamster plans to could be how do you dad wouldn't let you know Susan there bras. The U of the New York City see everything on the street. Well I bet. This was nothing people but they were menacing. The deal is now off the table for Paul and a fright. Robert Willis says Atlanta for repeatedly lied to prosecutors. Its appraised. He's pulling the plea agreement this morning you know would at smaller funds would of sang. He and his gang and angry dams are ruining people's lives are. Refused to lie and calls him out conflicting prosecutor bottom row. I. What did well that's what his friends cents a new study was to come slipped and prosecutor got rolled through Bill Clinton so let's blue mining act. What's happening merlot trip from an Atlantic now. I know we're talking about this this morning you know for me what when someone enters into a plea agreement with the federal government the first thing you tell them as if you lie to me that is a separate charge double offense that's perjury rack. Up to five years of federal prison. And so Paul man of fort knew that if he lied to prosecutors that he would be charged with perjury and that the plea agreement would be. Yanked so I think one of three things is happening here either he thought he was going to outsmart prosecutors. Which. Stupid criminals often think they will. Or two he know something swoop. In. Important. That couldn't really harm either the president or that or or someone else in the administration that he's willing to go to prison for it he can't talk about it. Or he's expecting a presidential pardon has so he's keeping that secret and willing to go to Taipei I think he's scared of a pool. Well that's that's that I know I think so yeah Horton that he's willing to go to prison for because is that the prison or death. Well I mean is that families at risk also say that angle when you're talking about wooden bats when I don't. No I am not aware donating about this but we do know ways. One of the things that got an Ngo was that he was an unregistered foreign agent yeah he was a conduit between Russian all the guards with England's inner circle so whenever I don't know me and ukrainians and this is what we do you know about him as far as I'm concerned. People could do blood money dealings like this he should rot in jail and then he should run Howell as far as I'm concerned with all the and a few minutes. Foreign adversaries nearing United States citizen in the way that he jedi euthanasia at the idea that he could be pardons and seniority saw marry action in our meeting. Earlier this morning but it is. I don't even it would address to a new level of insanity and this country which I just checked isn't just a coincidence that trump. Finally answered all those questions some smaller and then like a few days later. We hear this and from what I know because he can't go directly to man a fork so there could until I went back widower and I wish I like the little mole the little snitch now I know he'll wonder what this means for the Moeller investigation does because it wasn't waiting for these results is. There's say this is not an art at a that are headed back is to get in now have to interview other people. It also highlights to me a struggle that I have for awhile with presidential pardons. I'm not an expert on pardons but. I struggle with the idea that any president has so much power that they could free someone from getting away with. Criminal activity really and it all started back in England with the canes and I'm with George Mason who was one of our county filed for fathers and who pushed back on this and Alexander Hamilton was one that put in place and now we're to a place where you think the power has grown. Exponentially to a place where he's like raw video music very nice nice and they don't like ms. These symbolic miners down like Clinton did it with Preston king was civil rights activist and priestly happened with Jack Johnson that the boxer seems boxer so when Hindus he any pardon mark rich human rich yes and again use for situations like that that are nebulous but I think that if it's symbolic if you're arrested glory Libby yes part of all rights activist and that's a different situation I have somebody who was a conduit for Russian oligarchs who you know. But it's just it's just such a broad power and I'm Mike my question really him what is happening with the Muller investigate the bush saying. Probably in May be January after the holidays we're gonna hear what's what's going on but. Donald Trump and his recent tweets appear to be frightened. To me bill you know he's talking about this person going broke he tweeted something else that I don't I don't have it in front of me but it. It was like you know that this is just ridiculous and this is crazy and I and I don't. Reading it but while he's really does he had a 60% disapproval rating now which is very high yeah. That I don't know who at least 40% who still like the president I think so many different polls that are all over the place with us now want where he was actually. Doing much better than that no it isn't depends on where you look like this is now son you want to. Would we have a legal notice right AdSense defense lawyers deny that metaphor violated the deal. And say man of fort met repeatedly with the special counsel's office and believes he has provided truthful. And for May block a mop. Yeah. I'm actually. If you're not saying there is say they don't let the rivers a text message are faced a message saying that her father had accepted blood money and I can pass and goes out to her because obviously slows job and Ron Paul man and we're not arrogance I think even if this SII if he is a bad dude to begin when I never should about a presidential campaign as a reason why to my knowledge he had worked on presidential campaigns. It leased in the recent. Pat why wasn't he on now what that's what that's what I mean and I. On that he had to try to reputation and and I can't tell I'm a lot of them aren't Pollack who were mega knows this too I mean when you run for president you're feeling that you often get a lot of political rats the coming there are people that you don't know well. So. I actually don't think trump knew him. As like a really good friend. What I find though the most disturbing is that man fort has been still so loyal. To trop where you look at Michael Cole and his lawyer and other people that governor color that we understand the relationship tilting down toward lower while the top two defensive remember he was trying to get out of this as what I eat other things always hair. For being like in politics yet it might map where had a reputation for her. B and he broke up his consulting firm because of it because he was doing deals like this and you know I don't know the nebula. Early action beginning trump in mount a footnote I would never tribunal and that always find is that. This story continues to grow them down and so as it grows so will we could have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.