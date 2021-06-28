Transcript for Mumford & Sons member exits band

The banjo player from the group Mumford and sons announced he's leaving the band after getting blowback for praising a far right-wing pundit's book about antifa. He claims he doesn't want his views to bring down his band so leaving is the only way he can speak freely? Sara, what do you think about this -- the point he's making in this, that he had to leave because he's bringing the band down? Do you think that's a legitimate response or is there something else going on? Well, yeah. He then goes on to explain he would rather not be -- he wants to be able to speak freely about his thoughts and beliefs, and it would be compromising his integrity to kind of shut up about it, and by the way, his tweet was so benign. He said that he had finally read this important book, and that this guy was -- you're a brave man. What he's saying is the truth of reporting on extremism is unquestionably brave. That's all he was saying, and then because he went on to say because he was labeled improperly, being labeled erroneously, shows how binary critical discourse must be. I criticized the left, so I must be on the right is how this goes. This is a dangerous time where you say one thing, you're a brave man, and now he must endorse his entire book, everything he believes. He can't even pose for pictures, act civilly towards one another. We talk about the divide in this unt can, the problem with race I feel, the lack of empathy. We're not going to get close tore each other if we continue to wield this and weaponize it. It was sad this is where it had to two. This guy didn't write the book. He tweeted about the book, and now are we going to decide that anyone that poses for a picture with him should also not be followed or anything else? Like, where does it end? I think it's very very disheartening. Exactly. It's a difficult time we're in. Meghan, do you agree with this? I have been following this for awhile, when he first tweeted about this, and even the way it's introduced, like, on this show that he's a right-wing crazy person, I don't know where that came from. He's actually a very brave journalist that I believe is in the hospital right now, and he has been reporting -- the only person that's been reporting about antifa in Portland for the past two years, and antifa is so bad over there, that the National Guard was sent in to help get Portland under control. They had an autonomous zone where people were getting killed and raped and they had to be disbanned. The fact it can leave Mumford & sons leave the band. It was fascinating and saying just because you're calling out hypocrisy on the left doesn't make you a right-wing extremist as well. He's 33. There's a really interesting -- there's been many interesting studies that have shown that millennials in particular way more than boomers and generation X and the precious z-ers will put their intellectual integrity, their political beliefs and their right to have freedom of speech above all else, above making money and having a platform. My generation in particular believes and feels that. I too believe and feel that, and I think he is self-canceling himself which I don't agree that people should be forced to do, that but he's now putting himself in a position to actually be a really compelling political voice. He comes from a political family. His father is a famous person in the uk that my friends in the uk have great respect for. So I think it's sad. He talks about how much he loves Mumford & sons. I love them too, but I really respect someone giving up that kind of fame and money for intellectual and political integrity. Right. Okay. Sounds like a moving company though, doesn't it, Meghan? Mumford & sons? Move my couch. Sunny, was he right to leave the band? Well, I think that's how he feels, certainly. It's right that he leaves the band, right? The band asked him to stay, and he made a personal decision not to, but I will say this. The suggestion somehow that Andy is, you know, tried and true, well-respected journalist, and that this tweet was completely benign and innocuous is really just not true. I mean, Andy is known as being a very controversial figure. He is known as being right-wing. He is known as being a Twitter troll. He has -- a lot of his claims have been debunked. His book has been reviewed many, many times by reputable organizations as being found disreputable, and so, you know, if you do tweet out support, and he did do that. He said, finally had the time to read your important book. You are a brave man. Well, that must say something about husband ideology, and if he is a representative of this band, you know, that could, I think, lead to many people feeling some kind of way about the band, and about his position in the band. So if he decided to leave because it would something that would be good for that band, then that's -- that's important. Okay. Ana, you must have lost sleep over this, right? Knowing what a pop culture fan you are, but just as -- I don't even -- I've never even heard of them myself because I'm completely out of the loop. I don't know about you, but to leave it for that reason, do you think that was a right move? There joy, I have the pop culture knowledge of a can of tuna. When I read this story, I thought we were talking about "Sanford & son" reunion, and I thought, he lost his damn mind. It blows my mind. So the guy's name is Winston Marshall. This is a band from Britain. It's a folk band from Britain. It blows my mind that a British song -- a British music band is having these internal fights over American politics, and so I think it's about how much the -- the fight and the conflict between populism and Progressives has permeated not just America, but everywhere. People have taken positions on, you know, on this everywhere around the world, and so now I know that it's Mumford & sons, and I'm very happy to have an iota of pop culture knowledge that I didn't have 30 minutes ago. Right. We're in the same boat, but it's an international problem at this moment in time. We're in kind of, like, a weird state in the world.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.