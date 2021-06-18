NFL coach resigns over racist, homophobic emails

&quot;The View&quot; co-hosts and guest co-hosts Sherri Shepherd and S.E. Cupp react to Raiders' coach Jon Gruden's resignation following an investigation into his emails.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live