Transcript for Possible NFL fans’ superspreader event?

Since there were more masks - during The Weeknd's halftime show than there were on the streets of Tampa after the super bowl, they're saying it could end up being a superspreader event. Seems like that paired with the new strains and the limits of vaccines mean that we all have to get used to covid as apart of life. Now I don't know if people are really ready to accept that, but isn't it so, Sara? Yeah, I think so. I think it's kind of like when people make comparisons to pre-9/11 when we didn't have to take our shoes of at the airport. There will be new normals. I'm hoping the old normal comes back so we can feel that vie brans and that life again. We'll see. We'll see. Meghan, is covid our new neighbor across the street now? I think there's certainly going to be things that people won't be comfortable doing and going to. I wouldn't be comfortable going to a rally or a concert at the moment. I think the more vaccines get out, and the more we're all vaccinated, the more comfortable I'll be. I'll certainly be doing things, but I think much like 9/11 as Sara said, this is a paradigm-shifting event, and I too just hope we can return to some sense of normalcy. Yeah. What about you, joy? Well, you know, Desantis in Florida has lifted most of the restrictions that would help people to not get the covid so you can imagine what's going on down there, and, you know, all the variants are popping up in Florida. That's no surprise. You need leadership in something like this, and we haven't had it. We haven't had it anywhere really 100%. So when we come back, sunny, I'll ask you the same question. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.