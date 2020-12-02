Transcript for Nick Kroll discusses the making of 'Olympic Dreams'

So I believe the last time you were on this show was in 2007 and you looked slightly different. I did. I was a caveman. I was promoting the hit TV show "Cavemen." I thought that was the way you always looked. I was in full caveman make-up and came to the show. It was fun. Only 12 years later I got a hair cut and look a little different. It was fun. It was a weird one though. It was weird. Have you had other people in character on the show? Sometimes. Some people are just Right. As we saw, you and John Mulaney had a Broadway show," oh, hello." Whoopi made a surprise appearance as a guest star. Yeah. What was that like? It was amazing. Whoopi you did your one-woman show and we were at the same theater on Broadway. We had a special guest we would prank with too much tuna. Whoopi was nice enough to do it. The night you did it, I don't know if you remember a bunch of things went wrong. Lighting was crazy. Audio was crazy. That theater feels haunted. It is very haunted. Really? Oh, no. Did you deal with any -- Doors that were open and you come back and they're locked. Yeah. It's not funny when it's just you. Wow. And Harvey Weinstein is nowhere to be found. Funny. It worked. Moving on. Your new movie "Olympic dreams" is a love story that takes place in pyeongchang, South Korea. Yes. That's hard to say, pyeongchang. It's the first movie to be shot at an olympic village. How did you do that? I shot the film with Alexi Pappas. He's a olympian. They got a grant to make something inside the olympics. They hired me to help them write this script and we shot this movie in the olympic village an dining hall and athlete's lounge in a way you never get to see the olympics. Because Alexi was an olympian, we got access to the place. It was kind of a look at this world that you don't normally get to see, which is the story behind the story. I love that. I love you. You know that. I used to work for his father at Kroll. Is that a law firm? It's a risk consulting company. Alexi is a real-life olympian. She's a long distance runner. She plays an introverted cross country skier. You play dentist who interrupts her focus. We have a clip. Are you competing? What? Are you competing? Yes, I'm competing. Awesome. What's your -- I'm sorry. I'm a cross country skier and I'm competing today. Wow. How do you feel? I feel good. Yeah? Are you nervous? I'm so sorry. It's okay. It's totally fine. I just got to do what I'm going to do. I have to do that. I know. I know. I'm sorry. How annoying. I love that. I love this movie because I live with athletes in my house. I always seem to say the wrong things to them. What did you learn about athletes, about olympians? To be at the olympics when all these people have been preparing their entire lives for this one moment, their bodies are these incredibly like well-toned machines. There's a mental aspect to it as well. Being in the olympics, all these people have been preparing to get to this moment, but they don't think about the day after. What it's like the day after you compete. That's what Alexi is trying to figure out, what is she going to do with the rest of her life? Everyone worries about that. My character is a dentist and he's worrying about what's the next thing. We shot that -- that scene is in the dining hall. There was no crew. It was just the three of us who made the entire film. We would mic up. Jeremy would be on a long lens. Nobody knew we were shooting a movie. It allowed us to drop in. As the dentist I would interview other athletes while they were getting ready. I watched one YouTube video. I barely know how to be dentist. I have the little pointy thing in their mouth and hope I didn't poke them in the mouth before they were competing for a gold medal. It was a once in a lifetime experience. Another amazing project is your animated Netflix show "Big

