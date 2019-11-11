November 11, 2019: Judd Apatow talks marriage and daughter's acting career

More
Judd Apatow talks marriage and daughter's acting career.
3:13 | 11/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for November 11, 2019: Judd Apatow talks marriage and daughter's acting career

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:13","description":"Judd Apatow talks marriage and daughter's acting career.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66916966","title":"November 11, 2019: Judd Apatow talks marriage and daughter's acting career","url":"/theview/video/november-11-2019-judd-apatow-talks-marriage-daughters-66916966"}