Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast: The races we’re watching on Election Day 2019

Now Playing: November 5, 2019: Jane Fonda joins the table

Now Playing: Transcripts released of Sondland, Volker in closed-door testimony

Now Playing: Sen. Kamala Harris’ childhood friend talks about being bussed together

Now Playing: Longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone arrives for criminal trial

Now Playing: Trump backs Matt Bevin for governor of Kentucky

Now Playing: New info in Trump defamation lawsuit

Now Playing: Impeachment proceedings move forward

Now Playing: Trump rallies to hold governor’s seat in Kentucky

Now Playing: Impeachment battle heats up

Now Playing: Battle brews between Trump and 'Anonymous' author

Now Playing: US begins Paris climate deal withdrawal

Now Playing: New poll shows Democrats' lead over Trump

Now Playing: E. Jean Carroll sues Trump for defamation

Now Playing: Democrats release impeachment inquiry transcripts

Now Playing: Democrats ‘are going totally insane’: Trump

Now Playing: First witness transcript from impeachment inquiry is released

Now Playing: TikTok app under national security review

Now Playing: Latest poll shows a 3-way race to 2020