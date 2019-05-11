November 5, 2019: Jane Fonda joins the table

More
Jane Fonda joins the table on "The View."
3:00 | 11/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for November 5, 2019: Jane Fonda joins the table

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Jane Fonda joins the table on \"The View.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66770448","title":"November 5, 2019: Jane Fonda joins the table","url":"/theview/video/november-2019-jane-fonda-joins-table-66770448"}