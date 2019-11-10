-
Now Playing: Trump tax return appeal denied
-
Now Playing: FiveThirtyEight: The history of impeachment
-
Now Playing: Trump holds first rally since impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: 2 men tied to Rudy Giuliani arrested
-
Now Playing: Reps for Colin Kaepernick release 'fact sheet' in open letter
-
Now Playing: Rand Paul doubles down on withdrawal of US troops in Syria
-
Now Playing: The latest polling on impeachment – and where it could go from here
-
Now Playing: Former US Ambassador to Ukraine to testify
-
Now Playing: Trump slams Biden in first rally since impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: President Trump insists he did nothing wrong during Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: 2 associates of Rudy Giuliani arrested for illegal campaign contributions
-
Now Playing: Giuliani associates arrested for funneling foreign money to Trump reelection group
-
Now Playing: Alabama city elects first African American mayor
-
Now Playing: Trump administration's new plan raises standards for legal immigration
-
Now Playing: New EPA rule addresses lead in drinking water
-
Now Playing: 2 Rudy Giuliani associates arrested on campaign finance charges
-
Now Playing: Latest from the White House, impeachment inquiry
-
Now Playing: Ellen DeGeneres slammed over George W. Bush friendship
-
Now Playing: It’s time for President Trump to be impeached, Biden says
-
Now Playing: Trump: I’ll cooperate with impeachment ‘if the rules are fair’