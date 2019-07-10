Transcript for October 7, 2019, A full day of Hot Topics.

Sell at Saks about this news that we are abandoning our Kurdish allies to. And the middle honest and these are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside all we did was arm them. And they fought for America and right now we're just saying we're just gonna leave them an abandoned and and everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad that President Obama pulled out of racked you. That list unpatriotic how parts I cannot believe this is yeah. Its. Cannot believe. Well what message is this settings are allies who have fought alongside us and more American troops who have and I. Berg asked and I cannot and I don't care that he ran on pulling troops out of the ultimate thing. We believe this is the great Dave price is he's a great day for a spot and shame on everyone who's supporting the ice and I'm sorry this is not the topic but I don't I didn't come out here today. And not say no it why you very important why do you think. He ran on isolationism which again I think is. Back happens April whole variety of reasons but I also I think I might be a wag the dog Scituate and I'm battling ally what I think double digit fashion from the second what adults what I can't actually say you support our troops that they've got. And died for this to show an excellent and well he's number bad he's a member apparently changed his he can say it all he wants to wait we watched did you know what people's supporting that to you know what they're looking altitudes sky's not been doing that didn't just say I'm joined bet you resurgence at that no one in five or no one and his family going back generations generation and a leap ever into the army the navy the bar none had no. But nobody in the trump family of of what you want but the vacuum is going to be asked is yes soft start and you LLI assists and by the way when people say we're sick of fighting and we can fight them over there or we can fight them over here at. I am a person who believes that this will only get worse as it did after we left but they won't the current or are. Allies why don't evidence your ally. Also nice is it stated that outing in Asian and turning don't care isn't it aren't there. And it's a lot press are now being sent an. All allies now of America that's Willoughby and in you yes I don't talk about actions all the time don't we hung out around seven tonight agent he's and I handed gun canal. Is this a wag the dog situation. Who don't know what is there what they're pretty funny thing yeah so Smart grant to talk out about to broaden the outside Al and I want you all again after this might be one does Debra probably seems more angry about the even in the Ukraine call. Actually I am more upset than Ukraine yeah how about because I don't care what that I think if you are Republican alike have not are out because the F about I think you're creeping and this than what any more spoken out about this so I'm not I'm a guy like. Can I get it. It's just happens morning I woke up and I really had to read and the prosecuting a Matt Aggies are hurt me when I first moved up in the morning. And I just think it if you support our allies of his support people who believe in freedom and a box to your abiding on the right side and you still support this at the same time. Think you're not a conserve that you're not you're not an America first individual me. No I don't start did not know your breath I just like my I have why your rates continental B he's I don't. Get shot yeah. Hot hot hot.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.