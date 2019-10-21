October 21, 2019: Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon join the table

More
Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon join the table.
4:32 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for October 21, 2019: Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon join the table

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:32","description":"Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon join the table.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"66425446","title":"October 21, 2019: Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon join the table","url":"/theview/video/october-21-2019-benedict-cumberbatch-michael-shannon-join-66425446"}