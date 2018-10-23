Transcript for October 23, 2018: Sen. Jeff Flake, Andy Cohen, and Erika Jayne join

Yeah. Top ten favorites I'd like to make a stop honor blunt or haven't you reported. And. Surprisingly chose I've. Okay. Oh. You know what. Guardian of the you know they don't alert. And being. Yeah yeah I want to let's not are you acting president has yet let's check okay good sorry that's exactly yeah. Well yeah. But for turning on your currently rooming house live I am right now how to going I was. Yeah demand data it's going to bring yes. We're going to be happy and here's so much for coming up remember Dick I love you so much yet on just maybe it right. I Indians hit and lit his plea I am fat cats. I have or I don't think your hair on your attention I don't think any real I don't know it's not I'm. Now I. Here's what's interesting about this joke I'm not sure whether the question that was yeah. It was that you performing I think that might have no that wasn't performing and I'm not sure why that where ads are you perform and where where where William people yeah taught me. December heritage Jane dot com I am all of her side this is my eyelash element on my leg here and then in December Randy rinks in technically against the Chicago. Oh. Wow what a sad yeah. Yeah I don't think snow went Anderson that's right we don't have I'm not they sent thank you arrogant James and Andy Collins.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.