Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke discuss early career moves in Hollywood

In an extended version of their interview on "The View," Hawke talks about landing his first movie role in "Explorers" and Isaac explains why he shortened his name.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live