Transcript for Could pandemic crisis aid Trump in reelection?

In any case, you know who has been changing his narrative on the coronavirus from the beginning, but in a press conference yesterday he admitted the severity of it. Take a look. But now the whole world almost is inflicted with this horrible -- this horrible virus, and it's too bad. It's too bad because we have never had an economy as good as the economy we had just a few weeks ago. There's never been anything like this in history. There's never been. Nobody's ever seen anything like this, but we're doing the right thing. Our big war -- it's not a financial war. It's a medical war. We have to win this war. It's very important. So, you know, it's a -- it's a -- it's good that he's finally saying, you know, and acting the way we would have expected several weeks ago, you know? People are saying, well, it's awhile to November. Let's see what's going on because when you change the narrative, you know, as he has manytimes, it makes people uncomfortable. Are y'all comfortable with this new narrative? Is he being more -- I don't know, present with what's going on? I tend to think that, again, anything going on right now I'm not really locking into politicians although we need them for a lot of kind of the policies and things we're going to do to handle the situation. I'm finding more comfort again, in doctors and scientists. Yeah. I want reasonable, calm facts and information. Right now I kind of felt really unified by Biden when he talked the other day. I wanted a little bit of hope, too after something like 9/11 when kind of New York City specifically all came together. I'm looking for voices that are calming me down, you be informing me, giving me facts, updating me as we go, and reminding us that we've gotten through so many things in the past and we'll get through this one if we stick in it together. I'm looking for messages of hope filled with information and fact. Well, you know, I see that he's trying to change the narrative, you know, he's calling it a war. I think he really enjoys these war analogies even though he never served and even though he's this notorious draft dodger. He seems to want that title, that glory. I'm uncomfortable with that analogy coming from this particular president because I don't think he has wartime experience. I agree with you, Sara. I think, you know, this needs to be led by physicians. It needs to be led by medical experts, people with, you know, that kind of expertise. I think his response and the response from the administration was woefully inadequate. You had someone like Jared Kushner with no medical expertise sort of leading the charge, assigned with leading the charge. Mike pence who had a miserable history in Indiana being assigned to lead the charge with -- Mike pence with Indiana with the AIDS epidemic, and for me, this flip-flopping and this mixed message that we heard from the administration was woefully inadequate and very, very late, and I think that the reason we're so behind in testing, the reason that we're so behind dealing with this pandemic is because this administration did not do the right thing. I mean, it's hard to take politics out of it. I understand the emotional craving to do that because it's such a scary time. You want to believe everyone is on the same page. I think the point that sunny's making is in politics no matter what, you have to think that a crisis will happen in any administration or any state in one way or another. The likelihood of a crisis happening while you're serving in office is great because crises happen. The problem with trump is they used so much political capital in the wrong way that now distrust has been bred with Americans and a lot of people within the administration, and I think if you are president trump sort of still being combative with the press in a way that he did yesterday. He said, oh, you're all behaving right now. It took a pandemic to do so, is just ridiculous and a waste of time, and I think what's interesting to me, your point about Jared and ivanka, I have been upset about their roles in this because they put on hats when they want it. Mm-hmm. When you are a white house adviser and you want to create policy, you got that hot on. When you want to be a mom at home talking about how to entertain your kids, you got that hat at home. I get moms can do everything. I get it. It's not she can't talk about being a mom at the same time, but I haven't heard figure -- the three of us I'm David novarro in the eyewitness newsroom. Governor Andrew Cuomo is now briefing the public on the coronavirus. Secretary to the governor, Melissa de Roza, general Patrick Murphy. General Patrick Murphy was in charge of our National Guard for many years, did an outstanding job. I've been with him in many emergency situations over the years. He's a man who leads from the front so he's my type of he had so much fun that he retired, then he came and joined us as commissioner of homeland security. This team and the team we have working on this, new yorkers should have total confidence. Because they have done it before. They've been in this situation. Not this exact situation, but they've handled emergencies, and they've handled them all very well. So they are proven. Let's go through this for an update on where we are today. Overview of the system, everybody knows what we're dealing with. It's preventing an overload of the healthcare system. So the number of acute cases that are coming into the healthcare system, the growth in the number of acute cases must match the capacity of the healthcare system, and that's what we've been working on. We watched the rate of hospitalizations. We watch the rate of icu hospitalizations even more closely. The difference between how many beds you need versus how many icu beds. And the real focal point, the rate of ventilated patient, because that goes to the number of ventilators, as we've been discussing. So those are the three most critical points. We need more beds. We've been saying. That we know that. We've been working on it. There was a discussion with all the hospitals, of course the state of New York today. There's about a 50,000-bed capacity that has to be increased. It has to be increased in the existing hospitals. We're planning to cancel all non critical elective surgeries. By definition, elective surgeries that are non critical can be done at a different time, and now is the time not to do them. We informed the hospitals of that. We're going to set a date probably next week for that. That will free up between 25 and 35% of the existing hospital beds. We have also instructed all the hospitals to maximize capacity. We want to know from each hospital how many beds can you get in your hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.