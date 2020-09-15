Transcript for Pete Buttigieg responds to Trump's reported comment about fallen soldiers

Former South Bend mayor and military veteran Pete buttigieg made history this campaign season the first openly gay democratic presidential candidate and he joins us now to talk about joining forces to help Joe Biden send you know who out of the white house. Please welcome mayor Pete. Good to see you, man. Welcome back. Thanks for having us. Sunny? Mayor, we've been talking about president trump's alleged remarks reported by the atlantic on the war dead, calling them suckers and losers. He has denied making these statements, but they have been corroborated by other news outlets including Fox News. As a veteran, what was your immediate reaction to hearing these things? Well, as a veteran, the first thing I thought of was not only what he said, but where he said these things, the section of Arlington. I think about the people who didn't make it back, people I served with who were not suckers. They were not losers. They were patriots. All of us are better off because of their sacrifice. You know, this is part of a pattern that Donald Trump has shown his entire life, all the way back to when he was a young man and because he was wealthy he was able to arrange to have somebody go in his place by pretending to be disabled by bone spurs. Even though this is a new low on some level, it's not totally surprising. It's part of an even bigger pattern which is how he sees the if you pay your taxes, in his few you're a sucker. If you take your own S.A.T.S, you're a sucker. If you carry the burden of keeping this country safe, you're a sucker. He thinks there's two kinds of people in the word, the suckers and the people who take advantage of them. It's obvious which category he puts himself in. Thank you for that. We're stuck with him. The Republican party likes to be very vocal about their love and respect for our country's military. We've heard that many times. Yet, we're not hearing from any of them about this alleged commentary. I find that kind of outrageous. In your opinion why aren't they speaking up? I think they're afraid. So many Republicans no better than to tie themselves to this president. One of the things I keep thinking about is the difference between being a John McCain Republican and a Donald Trump Republican. You can't be both. You got to pick one. A lot of Republicans, especially those in power, are going to have a lot to explain ten years from now, 20 years from now explaining how they conducted themselves in this moment. So many things that this president does, they're just as offensive to conservative values as they are to liberal values. The idea of supporting our troops is an American value. The president has turned his back on that. Unfortunately for a lot of senate and congressional Republicans it's about power and they calculate they can hold on to power by attaching themselves to this figure who is not a real conservative and, you know, it may have got people this far, but I think in the end they'll regret it. This is a chance. It's not too late to step forward and do the right thing. We're not seeing a lot of courage in today's respect. Some, but not enough. Mayor Pete, you ran on a platform of overturning the old order. You had an interesting and compelling campaign message. You're young. You're different and can bring in new voters. I think you proved that. A big question is whether or not Joe Biden will accept Joe Rogan's accept to debate trump on Joe's platform. It would probably be the most watched debate of all time. As someone who campaigned on throwing out the old Washington playbook -- you did every kind of media. You'll go anywhere and talk to anyone. Would you advise Biden to accept Rogan's offer or go to another unorthodox place to debate president trump? Certainly in my campaign we loved going to unorthodox places to reach as many people as possible. The whole idea of a debate moderator is somebody who is neutral. If one is being pushed by one of the two candidates, it kind of kills the whole idea it's going to be neutral. We have an entire commission on presidential debates designed around making sure we have a fair process. To me, even though I think it's kind of a fun conversation to have, I can't help but wonder why the president wants us talking about this. I think he wants us talking about this so we're not talking about the fact that a major part of our country is on fire and that has to do with climate change and he doesn't think it's real. Not to mention the continued failure to deal with the pandemic and it's causing such economic pain around us. This president's greatest challenge is in changing the subject. While it's a fun subject to talk about, I don't think it's the most important one to decide how the presidential election is going to be chosen and what's at stake right now. This isn't about the show. This isn't about whether there's going to be a lot of sizzle in the debates. It's about life and death choice that is are about to be made by the next president and the life and death choices in the hand of every voter choosing who that next president is going to be. It's four more years of this, case, division, cruelty, or something different. Joe Biden has been criticized for not being out and about with his supporters as much as trump has. Sunday trump hosted a huge indoor rally in Nevada. Does it make sense to reach voters who already seem like they made their decisions? Let me say this, Joe Biden is winning. Let's remember this. All this handering over the strategies -- don't get me wrong -- it's going to be a tough election. We'll have to earn every vote. If Donald Trump doing these things as a strategy, it's a failing strategy and losing strategy. The main thing that strikes me about the way he packs his supporters indoors sometimes and you heard him -- someone asked him about whether he was concerned about transmission of disease, he said they're far enough away from me. It's how little respect he has for his own people. You'll see Joe Biden and kamala Harris continuing to travel the country, but doing events in a different way out of respect for the safety of the people they're talking to. You don't see that same level of respect from the president who packs people into an indoor space and often without masks. As we know from Tulsa, some of those people got sick and died.

