‘Pod Save America’ host says Jan. 6 pardons are Trump's ‘most terrifying action’ yet

Podcast hosts and former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett and Tommy Vietor weigh in on President Trump’s second inaugural address and the future of the Democratic Party.

January 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live