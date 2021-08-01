Transcript for Political fallout from Capitol siege

welcome to "The view." Ana is here today so I want to start by hearing your take because we haven't heard it yet on the insurrection and rioting at the capitol on Wednesday, Oh, joy. So many different emotions. Shock, sadness. Listen. I've fled ccommunism. I've seen this before. I never thought I would see it in the United States of America. I was so struck by the irony that pro-trump Americans have spent months telling us that Democrats would turn America into Venezuela. It is trump that turned America into Venezuela, trying to perpetuate themselves into power by using mobs to threaten and attack their opponents. Joy, I'm also -- I have got to say this. I'm livid. I am livid at all of those Republicans who have spent four years enabling, normalizing, legitimatizing, emboldening Donald Trump, and who all of a sudden have woken up for their four-year fever. They knew exactly who he was because they've told us. We've got the video. Lindsey graham knew who we was, and Ted Cruz knew who we was, and Marco Rubio knew who he was. All of them, all of them looked the other way and played stupid and were accomplices because they liked his Cuba policy or because he moved the embassy in Israel or they liked his abortion policy, and his judicial nominations and they were willing to look the other way and embrace and legitimatize a criminal, a person who is a deranged madman, who has threatened the national security and social fiber of America so that they could get the little bones that he threw at them and they wanted. They don't get to rewrite history. They were on the wrong side of history, and they have been attacking, attacking mercilessly. Republicans like Mitt Romney, Republicans like my husband, like myself for four years telling us that we compromised, that we were sellouts. You sold your souls out. You sold your souls out to support a criminal, and you're going to have to live with that. You are going to have to live with that the rest of your lives. There is nothing you're going to say in the next 13 days that's going to erase what's happened in the four years. Just imagine what would have happened if they had voted to impeach him instead of what they did, or if they had resigned after charlottesville instead of waiting until now, 13 days so you know what, guys? Well, yeah. You own this. You own this just as much as Donald Trump does. That's -- I agree with that. I completely agree with everything you sa let's just continue the conversation because I think you've said what you had to say, and it was quite ssuccinct. Five people died as a result of Wednesday's domestic terrorism which we're calling it that, including a police officer. This is really sickening. "The New York Times" is reporting that he was brutally beaten with a fire extinguisher. Okay? Trump finally conceded yesterday, and even though he has 12 days to go in his term, there seems to be a push to get rid ofim now, whether it's through impeachment, the 25th amendment or just pressuing him to resign. Personally in watergate, the Republicans went to the white house and told Richard Nixon you need to resign because there are votes in the Republican to congress you impeached and to convict, and that is why Richard Nixon resigned. Are they willing to do that with this man today? I don't know. I think that -- what do you think, Meghan? I would hope so. I think if it isn't the 25th amendment, they should impeach immediately. The problem is the requesting of his mental state. Is is a person who has now incited a violent riot. He is refusing to concede and he's questioning the legitimacy of our elections and it's completely historically unpress departmented and it's exactly what Alexander Hamilton warned us about when he wrote the federalist papers. It's a constitutional crisis. I've never said that before. I'm not someone who was sounding the alarm the entire time about smaller things. I think this is, you know, at the moment in time -- I would like him to leave today and honestly his family, ivanka Trump, if she has any decency left in her whatsoever, she should make him leave today as you said in the historical comparison to Richard Nixon. I don't know if it will happen, but it should. I have been doing a lot of soul searching and ruminating on why this happened, and why it got to this point because a lot of the people who stormed the capitol, they're not the stereotypical -- I believe Anderson cooper said Olive Garden eaters. The woman who was shot is a 14-year air force veteran who served multiple tours and was radicalized on the internet, and decided to do this. There are millionaires on private planes who are bragging about it being the best day of this woman's life to storm the capitol. It is not just stereotype in the country, and I think we need to do some real, real soul searching that these people are not going away because Joe Biden is president and what it means and figure out how we can heal and move forward and stop this because normal -- a 14-year air force veteran radicalized to become a domestic terrorist. Well, to that point, I just would like to say if you are a student of history, you know that fascism appeals to all strata. It's not just people of no education. Yeah. I mean, go back to World War II and see what happened in Germany. Many of those people who followed hitler were highly educated. It has nothing to do with it has to do with philosophy. What do you think is the best move here, Sara? Well, I think if I could snap my fingers, I think any of the above. Invoking the 25th amendment, impeachment, resignation, but the reality of them seems pretty slim. One, he won't resign. Two, the 25th amendment I don't have a lot of faith in because they need pence and the cabinet and they're dropping like flies right now. Yeah. I have a story line that's of sbrst right now and it's about the impeachment. I thought, ugh, we have 12 days. A lot can happen, but what are the odds -- how plausible is this option? I'm hearing there is a chance, and again, it's being discussed by some Democrats later today about by impeaching him a second time, it could bar him for running in the future, and so whereas I could -- Yeah. -- Care less like buckle in down and get into 2021 safely to get to the inauguration, because we were warned as to what could happen if we're not careful. I don't know if doing this for symbolism or punishment just punitively is good enough because again, we could be inciting some of this residual kind of anger and vitriol, but if it means we could get an insurance policy that he could not run again in the future, which again, there's legal push back and forth as if if that's possible -- Yeah. -- I could 100% hitch my wagon to that if we could pull him from any platform of power going forward. Hearing what Meghan said, I think it raises a serious point. Even if trump leaves, we are left with the problem that brought us trump, and we need to figure that out. Yes, we do. Mm-hmm. We will be left with that, Sara, but we need a charismatic figure at the head of that in order for it to really take off. Yeah. We don't need him there. His followers, I mean, in the senate, in the congress are not charismatic like he is. Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, those people, they have the charisma of this piece of paper, okay? 