Transcript for The politicization of protests in sports

It is 99 days until the election, and we have a lot to get into with Rahm Emanuel about that in a little bit, but this weekend also saw the return of sports, and it was a full political statement from everywhere really. From the wnba players walking out during the anthem, wearing say her name, breonna Taylor, to baseball players sharing a black ribbon and taking a pregame knee, and the question is, has the tide turned on accepting sideline protests? I'll start with you, sunny. What do you think? Well, I think there's no question about it, and, you know, athletes and activism have just -- that's been around for a very long time, and I think people understand that. They've embraced it. You know, we go back to, you know, I think as far as I can remember, but certainly the 1968 black power salute with Tommy Smith and John Carlos. You think about Muhammad Ali and Kareem abdul-jabbar. You think about Michael Jordan who, you know, notoriously really didn't come out and said, even during "The last dance" documentary, I'm not a he came out and made 2020 with a tweet saying, enough is enough and speaking about racism. Colin Kaepernick was one of the first in recent times, you know, to sort of restart this kind of movement, but athletes are coming out all over right now, and standing up and being much more political, and I think now is the time to do it, and I think it is being embraced. Right. So joy, do you feel that there's a problem with players who may be didn't take a knee, like giant player Sam Coonrod? I believe he didn't take it for religious reasons though he said. I don't -- I think that's just fine. Lookit. Here's what we've come to. Three years ago, this is what trump told to a group of supporters during a campaign rally. Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when someone disrespects our flag, to say, get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He's fired, he's fired. Unquote. Well, you have four or five or so players and coaches kneeling and one player decides not to do it. Why focus on that one person? The times, they are changing and the tide is turning. You can't really, you know, say that we haven't made tremendous progress in the past three years in this particular area. So it's fine with me. Right. If he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't have to do it. There's a spontaneous movement going on? Right, and you know who said if players want to protest, they should run for office. He said that apparently when they sat down with Dave Portnoy from barstools. What struck you about that interview, Meghan? Just the fact that he did it at all. Dave Portnoy is part of a media conglomerate called barstools which it's huge. It's not only just a sports company, but they do popular podcasts. There's one called "Pardon my take" that my husband plays every single day, and what's interesting to me is he's taking a page out of president Obama's "Between two ferns" he's dealing with unorthodox people, and reaching out to people who are omnipresent in popular culture and I watched the entire interview, and Dave had a very conversational interview with president trump. He seemed very relaxed and he got hit pretty hard by journalists for not doing, you know, I don't know an interview with a more serious journalist even though he had just gotten off of doing one with Chris Wallace, and I thought president trump seemed more relaxed in the interview, and it will just be interesting to see what happens going forward because even in the barstools sports family, in and of itself, there's a popular podcast host called big cat who started speaking on how he doesn't want his podcast and barstools to be politicized and he had been offered an interview with presidential candidate Joe Biden and he said he didn't want to do it. It will be interesting to see how politics which is obviously going back to baseball coming back in all realms of sports right now, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening in the realm of sports media as well. Right. You know what struck me is -- it didn't strike me as odd at all that -- sorry. It didn't strike me as odd at all that he chose to sit with Dave Portnoy because Dave Portnoy is such a controversial figure. I mean, he's had many of his -- his employees quit because of racism. He called Kaepernick an ISIS he said, if you throw a head wrap on him, he's a terrorist. Over a dozen of women barstool sports reporters refuse to sit down with HBO because they feared rape threats. He's been on video using the "N" word, and so it's not surprising to me that trump would sit down with someone with that kind of reputation. I mean, people have called him a notorious racist, and Dave Portnoy said he won't be cancelled. He calls himself a reverend, but he traffics in racist and homophobic and misogynist language, and it thought it said a lot that this president would sit with someone like that.

