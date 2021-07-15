Transcript for Politics endangering lives of kids, teens?

Earlier this week, Tennessee fired their top vaccine official for giving guidance on talking -- on taking the vaccine for teenagers, and now, you know, as the U.S. Surgeon general issues a dire warning of urgent threat posed by anti-vax misinformation, the state just doubled down by halting all teen outreach on vaccinations for any disease. Now is this the smartest way to go, do youthink, joy, or should they, you know, really sort of go by a case by case basis? There's some vaccines you have to take. What do you think, joy? Well, it's just -- yeah. It's all political, and I know that Republicans think it's the '50s. I didn't know it was the 1850s. We are seeing a new version of the dark ages thanks to the Republican party. I believe that. They don't want our kids to get vaccinated. They're all getting vaccinated. Everybody on fox has been vaccinated you can be sure. Donald Trump has. They lie about the vaccine. They put out false information about the vaccine. They want to roll back voting rights despite no evidence of they're afraid of history, especially when it comes to slavery. They deny climate change even though we're up to 135 degrees in some -- fahrenheit in some parts of this country. They insist on lying about the election. They called the insurrection at the capitol a tourism event. The party is driving our country into the dark ages, right back to some kind of neanderthal period, and I am worried about it. Very, very worried. Right. This is another example of political maneuvering against science. Okay. So now Sara, how risky is this is it smart to halt these conversations in Tennessee with young people? No, it's not smart at all, and in addition to the covid vaccine, they're lumping in measles, mumps, meningitis and HP V vaccines. One of the criticisms of the covid vaccine is it doesn't have regular approval. It has the emergency approval of the fda. Well, those other vaccines have full approval, and have had for years, and that's why we haven't seen cases like that because of this, and by the way, there's a rise in pediatric cases right now because of this delta variant, and a lot of the low vaccination rates most especially in the south. In Mississippi, there are seven children right now in the icu. Two are on ventilators right now on life support. They can't give us the ages because they're minors, but they can say they're as young as 1 to 17 years old. For anyone sleeping better at night thinking it doesn't affect the kids, it's affecting the kids in a big way. There are people who are Imm immunocompromised who can't take vaccines, but this doesn't apply to pregnant women because they can take it. There was a measles outbreak here in New York, and I was quarantined before our quarantine for months because my baby was at risk. I had been vaccinated, but because of the year I was born, I hadn't had that second booster shot. They could not vaccinate me while I was pregnant so I was walking around protecting this baby at the risk of all these people who had chosen not to, and it was spiking. So these are very risky precautions to take. Kids have always been vaccinated in schools. In Tennessee, 95% of kindergarteners were vaccinated before this. If you stop the information campaign, you risk some of these diseases coming back with outbreaks. Not to mention the covid which is already exploding down there as well. Right. So sunny, 60% of the cases right now are from the more contagious delta variant. Why is that not a wakeup call? Why is that a position to double down and say, we're not going to tell you anything to protect yourself? Because as joy said, I mean, this is right out of the Republican anti-science playbook. I mean, this is what they're doing, and it's very orwellian in many cases and I just -- I cannot believe that they have sown so much mistrust. They have prolonged this pandemic in this country. There's just no question about that, and I really do think it's part of a plan. When you look at the numbers as you mentioned, whoopi, the delta variant now makes up nearly 60% of new cases and you have to remember. Remember, there was this anti-mask movement. Now there's the anti-vaccine movement, and what it does, is it holds the rest of us, those that have been vaccinated, hostage because it's prolonging this pandemic, and, you know, we are now another risk even those that are vaccinated from this delta variant. I want to quickly point out that kat Sadler, she used to be an E news correspondent. She warned everyone, don't let your guard down because she got sick from covid-19 while fully vaccinated. She's one of those cases, those breakthrough cases and she was taking care of someone and was around someone who was unvaccinated who refused to get the vaccine and that person gave her, a vaccinated person, the delta variant. In this long pandemic, we have to be very vigilant, even those of us that have been vaccinated. There's an anti-fauci movement. Governor Desantis, don't Fauci my Florida. This is the result of something like that. Meghan, when you think of the idea of young people who should be thinking about whether they want to get vaccinated or not, and the ability to have this conversation within their school, do you think there's a better way to do what we're doing, or do you think this is crazy? Yeah. I think that first and foremost kat Sadler is a great E she has guest hosted this show with us. It's very scary to see someone like that is who has been vaccinated who can still get covid, and she's obviously very sick, and she wrote an Instagram post talking about how sick she is. So there's questions about the efficacy of the vaccine on top of everything right now. I think everyone should get vaccinated. We have been all saying this as different as our political opinions are on the show, everyone believes in the vaccine and believes we should be vaccinated. I don't know what the answers to these problems are because it's not just Republicans. When you get into the statistics about demographics who are not being vaccinated, it's just really intellectually dishonest to put all the blame on the Republicans. There are a lot of people vaccine hesitant for a lot of reasons, and we need to be reaching out to people in a lot of different ways. I don't think the white house is doing a great job reaching out to Republicans. I don't. I've offered my help. They haven't accepted it. They don't care. They have to find someone that's good at outreach. Another thing, there are a lot of different ways to die of covid, but the statistics came out that the drug overdose in the country rose by 30% in 2020. This is the highest recorded ever of opioid overdoses ever in America, and almost 100,000 people died of drug overdoses this year, and people are blaming everything from isolation, depression, lockdowns to doctors overprescribing opioids which obviously exacerbates problems with trust between Americans and the medical community. My mother was a bad opioid addict when I was growing up. She is now, thank god, sober and clean and, you know, living a great life, and she did not relapse during the pandemic, but I have two friends who went to rehab during the pandemic. I have been apart of more interventions during the past year than in my entire life. This is a very, very serious problem in this country that I think should be treated with the same seriousness that we are treating people not getting vaccinated, people who are feeling like they have no other options in life other than too take opioids and to god forbid, you know, abuse it and lose their life. Almost 100,000 Americans extra on top died of this this year, and this is something that the white house and Americans and the medical community should be focusing on as well. Well, the one thing that I can say that I know, Meghan, is that, you know, this is -- the opioid abuse is really a big subject, and it is a big subject being discussed everywhe, and so I love that your mom has come through, and she's spoken about it from time to time. Yes. She's very open. I'm not speaking about her. She's very open. Yes, yeah. So we'll go, and come right back.

