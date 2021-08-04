New poll shows more Americans lean left

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss Democrats' newfound popularity after a new Gallup poll shows the largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in nearly 10 years.
9:09 | 04/08/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for New poll shows more Americans lean left

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"9:09","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss Democrats' newfound popularity after a new Gallup poll shows the largest increase in Democratic Party affiliation in nearly 10 years.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"76951600","title":"New poll shows more Americans lean left","url":"/theview/video/poll-shows-americans-lean-left-76951600"}