Transcript for Pope endorses same-sex civil unions

Pope Francis has shocked a lot of catholics right now because in the new documentary "Francesco," he goes public with his support for same-sex civil unions saying we're all god's children and gay couples deserve to have a family now this hit a lot of people very hard on a very personal level, both catholic and non-catholic. Sara, this hit you hard. Why? This was like Christmas coming early for me and over and over again. So first and foremost, ts endorsement from the highest level of the catholic church will most definitely have positive social ramifications for the lgbtq community, but I think the part that made me most excited was for the internal approval that so many people will feel that have battled and been brave enough to live their authentic selves. Always many people bumping into that level of the church of are they accepted? Are they loved? They are children of god, and my family -- my brother is gay and when he first came out, my mother couldn't reconcile with how he had been raised. She said, I love your brother, but I don't know if this is right. She flashed forward and she said, Sara, I have been praying and I realized that god sees your brother that he sees you or I and I already felt that in my heart and knew that, but that was a huge moment for our family, and so I will celebrate this today for all of those people who feel more seen, more heard and more loved today because they are. Excellent. Now sunny, you -- we've talked about all kinds of things having to do with the catholic church. When you heard this, what was your response? Well, you know, I'm a practicing catholic, and I know this pope and I know his history and when he was archbishop in buenos aires, he said the same thing. I wasn't sure he was going to say this as the pope though. I was just thrilled that he said it out loud, right? I agree with Sara. This means just so much because -- I've said this to you, whoopi, and I have said it this is what Jesus would do. This is what it means to be catholic. There is -- love is love. There is no difference, and if you are a true practicing catholic, you know this, and I'm glad that he said it out loud. I don't know that it went far enough, you know, what he said was there should be civil unions. Why not marriage? Why not marriage? The catholic church still says that marriage is between a man and a woman. I think that that is antiquated. I think that our, you know, lgbtq brothers and sisters deserve the catholic church to say marriage is marriage under the catholic faith and church. Right. So -- but I'm still happy of course, that he went this far on behalf of the catholic church. Right. What about you, joy? When you heard it, did you think, oh, it's about time or oh my goodness, I never thought I would hear you say that? Well, you know, it's ironic that the head of the most -- or one of the most conservative religions in the world is actually more Progressive than the present Republican party and some of the members of the I mean, here's a guy Francis -- he seems like a great guy. I mean, he understands that the tide is turning. We are no longer in the middle ages. Men are landing on the moon. Medicine is progressing. We have antibiotics. We'll find a vaccine for this disease that we're in the middle -- things change. We progress. If the Republican party had its way, if this reactionary Republican party had its way, we would be going backwards, backwards, backwards. Right. Look at the woman they're putting up for the supreme court. Right. I don't know -- all I know is that she has a history of defending the dissenters of the oeb fell. Yes. People are still going to be gay, and people are going to want their rights, their human rights and 66% of catholics are for gay marriage and 78% of hispanic catholics are for gay marriage. Yes. Okay. So -- Yes. I think he did a great thing even if it's a small step. Mm-hmm. So do you think, Ana, that this is going to get folks back into the church maybe having a little more faith in -- in the church and what it stands for, what it's supposed to stand for? Do you think this will help? I think that last part you just said is so important, what it's supposed to stand for. And to me, the catholic church is supposed to stand for being inclusive, being open, being a place where people who need faith can go, you know, as a confined shelter, emotional shelter, can find the shelter of faith. Look. I have many, many friends who are devout catholics. Gay friends. Some of them are married, and they go to the back of the church and they go and pray, and some of the last pews and I think it's so important to send people like that the message that their church accepts them, and I do think he needs to go further, but it's a little step. I think this is what was in his heart from the beginning, but when he tried -- when he first became pope, to be more inclusive to gay people, to divorced people, he got a lot of pushback. Mm-hmm. So it's taken years for him to get -- Yeah. -- His footing and to be able to say this, I celebrate today for my lgbtq brothers and sisters who today feel more legitimized and more empowered and like they are reaching more equality not just in the eyes of the law, but in the eyes of the church that they have loved and grown up in. Well, my gay friends all know what the catholic church has taken a very long time to come to. Jesus loves everybody. That's just the bottom line. There's -- there's nothing you can do if you have talked to god and you have made your conversation with god, that's all you need to do. You don't have to -- you don't have to please a pope. You don't have to please a bishop or a cardinal because your relationship is with god. You can be respectful and talk to other people if you want to, but god is the only one who can give you the grace you need, and

