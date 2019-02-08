Transcript for Which presidential candidate has the most momentum?

got. At the democratic debates this week, Bernie Sanders gave his rallying cry about what it will take to end our long national nightmare. To win this election and to defeat Donald Trump which by the way in my view is not going to be easy, we need to have a campaign of energy and excitement and of vision. We need to bring millions of young people into the political process in a way that we have never seen. And who's the man to do it? So after round two -- Or woman. Or woman, of course. I was taken with the fact that not since Gerry Ferraro and Hillary Clinton were there that many women on stage. Who is the one that can bring the excitement to the American people? Hmm. Okay. I guess none of them. No, I think he's hit it dead on because -- I've said this on the show before. In 2016, 100 million eligible voters sat at home. Didn't feel the urge, the necessity to go out and vote. I think we have to energize those 100 million people. How and who? I think it's a message and a candidate. The only message that I think resonated for me was Joe Biden's message, the message that he sort of launched his campaign with, which we are fighting for the soul of this country. We are fighting for the soul of this nation. He said it when he launched his campaign. He said it during the debates and I think it's really clear, do you continue to support a president who is a racist, who is a misogynist, who separates families, who is a pathological liar, who puts children in cages in making money on the presidency. Who makes money on the presidency or -- is that the America you want or do you want the true promise of America which is a diverse count where we embrace promise, where we embrace immigrants, we embrace all people. What do you want. By the way, maybe you should open for some of these candidates. That's a pretty good stump Thank you very much, Meghan. In all the years that I've been voting the only two candidates have got me excited like that were Obama and John Kennedy. That's it. None of the others. I can't think of one other that got me excited. We're very early into the process, right? We're five months away from the first primary. Primaries oftentimes it's not about picking candidates, it's about making candidates. And I think as we go along people will get more excited. It's hard to get excited when you got 20 people on the stage right now. It's like a smorgasbord. What do I pick? What should I eat? A little bit of this, a little bit of that. There's two things, one is, getting excited by the person, by the cade, the ultimate candidate. Kamala is like that. I think kamala is exciting. I pi Pete buttigieg has -- is historical. I think Joe Biden, you know, there's something very familiar about him and very comfortable about him and optimistic and -- He's exciting -- If you go by our very scientific "View" audience poll when Elizabeth Warren was on here I have never seen an audience as revved up for a politician and she had people coming in, I think people working for her in boireau bore uroughs in New York City. There's some grassroots movements that we can't ignore. She was going into the audience and it was like a rally in here. But which one of them -- I don't know what that means but interesting to watch. Which one of these people that you think are somewhat exciting can go up against trump on the stage in a debate? He's bigger than everybody and dumber than everybody. You know, when I was watching the debates this week, every single one of them can speak coherently, can articulate. It's amazing. Actually knows what countries are on the globe. Some can punch back. There's a ton of them there that could really give him a hard time in a debate. He's not going to -- He hovers. He's on you. He is not going to hover over How about Joe Biden? How about Joe? What do you think? I think Joe Biden would filet him. I think he's a much stronger -- I think clearly seeing the progression from this time from last time he's doing his work. President trump is good at the quips, he's not that compelling of a debater. If we go back, Hillary won a bunch of them and just didn't matter so that's what -- I don't know if debates at this point en fuego at this moment of time make that much of a difference. I think it's very early. I remember a time when newt Gingrich was way ahead in the polls. When Herman Cain was way ahead in the polls. Politics is a long and dirty -- we got to wrap up. I think America wants to wrap it up too.

