Transcript for Will next presidential debate be different?

You know, as America continues to process Tuesday night's debate, Biden and you-know-who were both on the campaign trail with their thoughts on what went down and what happens next. Take a look. I hope that this next debate is going to be in front of real live people. It's going to be a town hall, and I just hope we're able -- I'm looking forward to it, and I hope we're able to get a chance to actually answer the questions that are asked by the persons in the room, but god only knows what he'll do. Now I understand he's canceling the debates. Let's see what happens. I think that's not going to be a good move for him. I don't think that's going to be a good move. The television with those ratings, they're never going to let him cancel. You don't know television like I do. What is he talking about? Nobody's talking about canceling the damn debate. What is wrong with him? I don't get it. He's a liar. Biden says he's looking he can't help it. He hopes his mouth and B.S. Falls out. Biden says he's looking forward to the town hall in a couple of weeks, you know, and there's talks of putting new rules in place for this one. Some folks think that's a good idea. Should we take our win booth and maybe stick, you know, you-know-who in it because there's so much hot air coming in? What do you think? Absolutely. I think the rules should change, and the wind booth is a good idea. How they put them in separate sound booths, that's literally the vision I have. They say, why didn't they cut the mic? What they don't realize is what president trump was doing is not about what we heard necessarily. It was about what Joe Biden heard. He was trying to keep him from being able to answer anything or offer any substance at all because what you do when you don't have a plan or anything to offer, and you don't want to defend your record of four years as the president of the united States, you just blow the whole place up and hope no one can talk which is exactly what he did, and it made me laugh because his campaign has come out and said, he doesn't want to participate if we move the goal post. Well, he's the one that showed up at a chess match with a hockey stick and literally in sports you can put him in a penalty box or give them fouls and leave the game. Yeah. That was not the case with this one. I do look forward to them altering this because it's not fair to anyone watching that we weren't able to hear anything. Yeah. Well, do you think -- you don't think Biden should show up to the debates, joy, anymore? Is that true? Yes. I don't think he should do it. I think he should stay away. Joe Biden has nothing to gain from this. It's a fiasco. It gives trump a platform to lie, to give dog whistles to his base, to sort of instruct them to be violent in this very sort of semi -- semi-subtle way I'll say. Joe Biden is too much of a gentleman to be talking on the same page with this neender thol. Look what happened with his son. Biden could have gone after him and talked about ivanka the consultant, but he did not do that because he's a gentleman. Americans have seen enough. We don't need to see anymore. If you are still undecided out there, you need to see a shrink? Can I throw in something about Chris Wallace? He said today or whatever, he was surprised at the pandemonium caused. Are you kidding me? Where has your head been for four years, Chris? I'm sorry. My grandson could see this was going to be a mess. Your grandson? Yes. He knew it. Your grandson, not your grandfather. My grandson who is 9 years old, he saw it. It sounded like you said your grandfather. I was, like, no, no. He wasn't surprised. Your grandson. My grandfather might have been surprised. He's looking down and saying, what the hell is going on? Yeah. I think they're all looking downgoing, what the held is going on? What did you think, sun? What did you think about this? I think the format is going to be different because it's going to be in the format of a town hall, and so there will be about 15o 20 voters in the room, and I can't imagine that trump -- well, I can, but I was you can say that I can't imagine that trump is going to behave in that way in front of voters. So that is going to I think change the dynamic a bit, and we saw when trump was in the room with voters on CNN that the voters were asking very pointed, very different, very difficult questions, and trump was completely out of his element and we didn't see that desperate, crazy type of unhinged performance that we saw yesterday -- last night, and remember Biden is sort of the empathetic person in chief, and so that type of format is going to inure to his benefit, and I think we will also be able to hear about policy. We'll also be able to test trump's leadership skills, and the answers. They don't care. That people are desperate to hear. 14% though joy of the population is undecided. There are 14% of people that are undecided, right? There are 14% of people -- Vote, those people. Which is crazy. Who are they? I think that those people need to hear some answers. Joy -- What more do they need? Joy, to answer your question, when you listen to them, some of these people are having a hard time stomaching voting for the first time in their lives for a Democrat and they're looking for just enough to say, this is definitely the way to go. I also can't relate to that because I decidedly know where my vote is going, but I think that's where they are. They need just a little to tip them over the edge. Oh, come on. There are so many edges so far, The saddest thing about all of this is that, you know, suddenly you hear a man who's really trying -- a scrappy guy, a guy who knows how to, you know, get in there and mess it up. He's trying to, like, maintain himself. Yep. In the eye of this insane hurricane where I thought -- Right. -- No one was supposed to go. I thought your kids were sacrosanct, right? Where your children were off limits? Where you didn't do that? So now what does this mean? Because not only did trump continue to do it, and yeah, I said his name. His kids went after Biden's kid also in other arenas, and it's, like, so this is what you have to do in order to win? The apple doesn't fall far from the tree, whoopi. That's what's getting me. Well, it really doesn't. This is why I have no -- this is why I can't stand these undecided voters anymore because what more do you need to see to make up your mind? He's attacked the military. He's attacked his children. He's attacked -- he attacked people of color. He incites violence. What more do you need? What more? Come on. Well -- And check out his tax returns. Okay. We'll be right back.

