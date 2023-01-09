Prince Harry explains why he went public with his family drama

"The View" co-hosts react to the new revelations in the memoir, where he speaks out on his rift with the royals and his hopes for the future.

January 9, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live