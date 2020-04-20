Transcript for Protestors demand states re-open economy

The state of confusion. Trump tells govs to liberate their states. Protests pop up in different parts of the country. Frustrations and fears, and powerful images of protesters blocking protesters. What is going on out there? What is happening, joy? What grabbed you about that yesterday? Well, you know, let me first say that we are lucky to be able to be working from home, all of us, and I feel for these people who are losing their jobs. I really do, but they have to understand that they can infect other people, and, you know -- you know, to paraphrase Patrick Henry, give me liberty and give me death is what they're basically proposing because a lot of people are going to die because of this behavior, you know? It's already been shown that self-quarantining or whatever you want to call it, besides distancing and ppes, has been working. It works. I was looking up Sweden, my favorite -- one of my favorite countries. Well, they really screwed up. They have had this -- this policy where everyone can go out and do what they have to do and use your own judgment. Don't gather in groups of more than 50 people, which is a lot of people by the way. They have closed a lot of school, yes, they have, but people are in restaurants. Right. Now they have 17 times the rate of their fellow scandinavian countries. Norway, Finland, et cetera. Right. It has not worked. Stay at home. Right. These people are being egged on by right wing media like rush Limbaugh. Why are you bringing guns to a rally? You want to call yourself protesters, leave your guns at home. Those are terrorists who bring guns to things. Listen to these people. Yeah, sorry. Go ahead. That's all right. Sunny? What's your opinion about what's going on? What really disturbed me was the president's tweets, you know, you have the president saying things like, liberate Virginia and then also in the same sentence, bringing up the second amendment, and to joy's point, you know, you saw protesters with guns, and I think, you know, he's in a sense, implying an incited insurrection. I think the argument can be made that he is inciting violence by these tweets. He's inciting government insurrection and many are saying, well, it's his free speech, but the supreme court has found many times that if you are inciting lawlessness that's leading to violence, that that type of speech isn't protected, and so I'm just shocked that we have the president of the united States, again, inciting this kind of behavior, inciting these protests. I mean, if you look at Kentucky, what was fascinating to me was right after one of the week of protests opened up the state, Kentucky reported the highest coronavirus infection increase that it's had. You now have in Kentucky, 273 new confirmed cases of the I mean, what about, you know, stay at home to save lives don't people understand? What about you, Meghan? You're -- you're split in between all of this, yes? Yeah. I continue to be split on it because I see those kind of protesters with guns and I understand that for a lot of people watching this show, that may seem very foreign, and it may seem violent, but it's perfectly normal to me and it's perfectly legal in the states that they did it in. It's a culture symbol. Anybody bringing a gun to a rally is showing which side of the gun argument they're on, which, you know, is an argument that's being brought up in these type of protests. It sort of reminds me of the learn to code controversy when they were telling coal miners out of work they needed to switch jobs and learn to code. We are all lucky and need to check our privilege that we can work from home from a computer and we're gainfully employed. Nobody on the show needs to worry about how we're going to feed our family, if we're going to continue working and there are a lot of people in our country who are in pain, who are out of work, who are losing their homes and I think when people are scared and they are in pain, they start to panic, and it doesn't look like there's any resolution to this coming in the future. The president laid out his three-phase plan, and it hinges on whether the first phase works to get to the second, and when people Aring looing down the barrel of the inability to feed their children, send their children to college, to possibly lose their homes, I understand the anger and the pain. Do I also understand that people don't want to infect other people? I certainly don't want any more people to get sick or die. Obviously, I don't think anyone wants that, but I think there has to be some kind of balance with this, and there seems to be this -- again, culture war between people in the middle of country, and people on the coast, and for me, I have seen people in the media. Nobody on this show, but I have seen media figures complaining and talking about their fear, and for me, I want to say, check your privilege. You are not someone -- we are not people who are going to be impacted in the same way that somebody making minimum wage in the middle of the country is, and I think part of this is people reacting to a lot of the commentary that we have been seeing. Right. For me, it's -- it's very -- it's kind of freaky because I saw protesters wearing masks and gloves, and I thought, well, what are you -- if you don't think it's that serious, what are you doing? Because for me, it's very you either get us the -- get us the testing. They don't have it. Get us the inoculations. They don't have that. The only thing that seems to be working is this social distancing. Now if you infect my mother or you infect my grandmother because you feel like you need to get back to work, how is that going to -- how is that going to help if we're all in the midst of it? I understand nobody wants to be out of work. Everybody would rather be working, but it doesn't seem like making it about politics is going to make that happen. This is about what do we do to not pass this onto little kids so they can get sick and die? What do we do to not pass this onto your aunt who would get sick and die in believe me. This thing doesn't care how old you are. The coronavirus doesn't care about your age. It doesn't care. All it wants to do, is it wants to be up and personal. We know that. We've seen the people. This conversation is one we're going to have every day until we figure it out, but right now

