Transcript for Puerto Rican governor won't step down

So protests are growing for Puerto rican governor Ricardo rossello to step down after sexist and homophobic texts leaked out, but he says he's not going anywhere. Is this a page out of trump's playbook? Trump is, like, the ebola virus at this point. Telling you. It's in Gary. Even Italy has a fascist running the place now. It's all over the place. It's everywhere. It's so depressing and he just -- he oozes this bad stuff, and I think it's very catching. What do you girls say? Look. I think this guy stands on his own for being stupid, for being offensive, for being divisive. The leaks are horrible. There were 889 pages of leaked texts of him and his cronies saying horrible things, homophobic things about Ricky martin, about the mayor of San they even poked fun at the bodies of the morgue piling up after hurricane Maria. He needs to resign, not because he's like trump, but he's disgusting and Puerto Rico needs real leadership. He's not going to quit. He's a Democrat. He's not taking it all out of trump's playbook. It's the other party line. It's not about parties. When it comes to trump, it's not about parties. I'm just saying it's on the other side. The family I married into is Puerto rican. There is a metro station named after the family that I married into. They're Puerto rican. I have been following this pretty closely, and I will say that he was corrupt and inexperienced for a long time, and we didn't pay as much attention because of the hurricane, and these text messages are -- they're actually really hard to read, especially the part about the cadavers after hurricane Maria, and there is absolutely -- there's a huge amount of protesting going on in Puerto Rico over this, and I think he will have no other option than to resign. Wow. You know what he said about the mayor who is a lovely person? Yeah. Rossello's -- the chief physical office. He said, I'm salivating to shoot her. Isn't that -- in this country, if you say something like that, the FBI shows up at your house. Puerto Rico is part of the why is nobody at his house? Ro sell owe responded, you would be doing me a favor. What? It was terrible. What I'm surprised at is that he refuses to not only step down. The protesters have been out there, celebrities have been out there. Ricky martin has been there. Lin-manuel has been there, and they're shooting tear gas at the protesters. They're getting zero support. New York City council speaker Malissa -- He said horrible things. He said, you should defend Tom and beat up that -- Whoa. Homophobic language. Language against the press. Language against reporters. Threats. All sorts of things like that. He refused to step down. Which is where I do think there is a parallel with trump, and there is now a trump effect because we have seen things -- thank you. Done by Democrats and Republicans. Like governor Northam. It would have led a normal politician to resign immediately. What rossello has just done would cause him to resign immediately out of shame. You used to. Donald Trump's playbook is you let this blow over. That's right. You keep denying and denying and denying and soon enough, the cycle -- It will distract. It will go crazy with something else, and you will ride it out, and that's what I think we are seeing in Puerto Rico. I have to give the Puerto ricans credit. They took to the streets. Where are Americans? I don't understand. In my generation, people were out all the time in the streets. Somebody has to -- we need a leader to go out there and get people activated. I believe in this. We cannot normalize what is not normal. We cannot accept this. I don't think that people understand the seriousness of what's going on. I really don't. I understand the incentive that some people just can't ticket because I know how upset all of us are every day when we come in for different reasons, and I understand the -- how emotionally draining it is for Americans. I don't fault people on the weekend who want to turn off the news for a few days. I think it's -- I don't know what he's going to do next. I'm totally addicted to it. It's like heroin, but, you know, that's me. The answer isn't no I think the answer is more information so -- Educate yourselves. Everybody needs to watch. Robert Mueller next Wednesday. A year before the elections, and here's the part that really worries me. This is going to get worse. It is going to get worse because he's a desperate dog now. He's a trapped rat. You never know what he's going to do. You have been saying that. He is a trapped rat. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.