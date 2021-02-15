Transcript for Former QAnon supporter offers message to those who still support it

You know, when trump was asked about qanon, he said, I don't understand much about the movement, other than I understand they like me very much, and I appreciate it. Do you think if trump had condemned qanon that more people like you would leave it? Yeah. I think so. I'm sure not everybody would, and if we were talking about me personally, and a huge group of people, even if he wouldn't say that qanon itself was illegitimate, but addressed the lies. If he were to have said, you know, the politicians and Hollywood elite are not torturing children and drinking their blood, I would have listened. If he would have said that the election was not fraudulent, I would have listened. I mean, we had a lot of lies that he could have cleared up. What made you realize that qanon was just wrong? I think part of it was I had been praying for days leading up to the inauguration. Granted in the back of my mind as I'm praying, I was thinking about what I thought was correct, but either way I had just been praying to god and asking for him to reveal the truth to me and to the country and to the world, and then obviously when president Biden was sworn in and nothing went to how I thought it was going to go, it was an indicator that, so we were wrong. I was having doubts, wondering, are we wrong, and am I crazy? And then I, you know, talked to my mom when she was at work and I facetimed her. I was having a meltdown, and she works front desk. She had to go to a dark closet because she didn't want anyone to hear this craziness coming from me, and she tried calming me down and she was just, like, Ashley, it's okay. You're safe. China's not going to take over. We're not all going to die, you know, this must have been god's if president Biden was sworn in, then this is god's plan. He's never wrong, and she was, like, look at president Obama. You know, people were calling him the antichrist, and that wasn't true. She was, like, you're going to be okay, and that helped, and then going into the groups and hearing that they were talking about March 4th, I was just, like, that just doesn't make I don't know how a president can be sworn in, and then not be the president anymore. Well, Ashley, there are still a lot of people who support qanon, including many people in the military. What is your message to them, and what do you want them to know? If I could talk to all of them, I would just want them to know that life outside of that group is nowhere near as scary as what it seems, and there is a lot of people that is starting to understand, you know, what we're thinking in that group, and there's a lot of support offered, and so many people are offering to be a soft place to land, and if you are questioning or doubting or -- and wondering what's true, you know, you have a chance to leave all that disappointment and anger and lies and come be with me and so many friends that I have made that are so supportive and they're offering so much encouragement.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.