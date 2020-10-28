Transcript for Rahm Emanuel says GOP will regret Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS confirmation

Rahm, Amy coney Barrett is now justice Barrett having been officially sworn in as the newest supreme court justice after what many Democrats are calling an illegitimate process. Minority leader Schumer is saying Republicans will regret her confirmation. Do you think they will? Yes. Well,let me say -- I do think the Republicans will regret this. Not only what they did here, but what they did to Merrick Garland 2016. They've twice nowenent the rules and cracked them and broken them to seize power of the supreme court and politicized the supreme court. I think it's going to ad, in my own view, assumhe election turns out how I think where Joe Biden will most likely win, it will bring a change to the filibuster rule, and I think it will help the senate because it will make it a legislative body again rather than a body of obstruction. Second I think it will also lead to expansion of the appellate court orders which they should have been doing anyway, and Democrats will move in filling up the the case load. I think the Republicans made a mistake. I also think Amy coney Barrett made a mistake. She should not have gone to the white house given we have a contested election. I think it actually damaged her Independence and her sense of being above politics like the court. I think it was a bad thing, and you noticehe contrast. Only Thomas went and none of the other justices went. I think that actually showed a lack of self-awareness of what's going on by her early on. Yeah. The optics weren't good, but let me ask you this. Do you think expanding the supreme court is the answer to the Republicans' supreme court No. I don't think it is, and I think that the, you know, I don't want to -- the vice president has already said he's going to have a commission to study it. I think we should step back and not only say the supreme court, but the entire legal system, how to depoliticize what's happening. The Republicans and Mcconnell's been up front about this, have went to take a third institution, a third leg of checks and balances and politicize the entire process. I think we should step back, try to figure out a way of how to scrub it from that, and I think we also think part of that process will be a series of things that the bipartisan commission recommended are the right thin to do. What I do think we should do is get back to legislating and I'll give you an example of this. We talk about defending roe V. Wade at the supreme court appropriately, but well over 80% of the counties in the united States, you cannot get an abortion because of what's happening at the state legislature and state government. Now to me what we should be talking about is winning elections and implementing our policies across the country, whether that's making sure that women are not nellys, gays are not back in the closet, immigrants are not put back on boats, immigrants are not working sweatshops, and we don't want to go back to 1965 which is where Mitch Mcconnell and the supreme court to take us. We don't want to go back to we want to say where are we going? Chief justice Roberts knows that this will tear the court apart. Rahm, you obviously know Joe Biden well having worked with him in the Obama white house, and you recently got emotional talking a Biden's character. What is it about him that brought you to tears? Well, I've known the vice president for 20 years. Longer actually going back to working for president Clinton. My father had passed away, and it was between the jewish holidays which had its emotional moment, and one of the first phone calls I got was from Joe, and it was also the first time I really kind of outside of my brothers and my mother, my wife, my kids had talked about my dad and I just -- it got -- I was surprised not only that of that kind of emotion, but it was his decency. He's running for president, et cetera. I've got obviously president Obama called and president Clinton called and speaker Pelosi, but he was the first, and it was one of the first and it just touched me in talking about it, but I will give also another story. My middle daughter and I were going back to Chicago and we went with the vice president. It was a trip. I can't remember why. We were chief of staff, and the vice president has a cabin on air force two and he invited law in a. She was about 12 or 13, and invited her to talk about where she was in her studies, et cetera. So both on the emotional pain of losing my father at 93 and then the joy of him taking time with my daughter not just to say hello, but to really talk to her and spend time with her, that is the decency of this man, and I think at this cross current in America where different cultures, societal economic pressures are there, his decency for others is a great anecdote that I think the country would actually appreciate. There you go. Rahm, it's always such a

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.