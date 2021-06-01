Transcript for Raphael Warnock calls projected win ‘reversal of the old southern strategy’

I was just, you know, I'm daydreaming I think in part because so many kind of amazing things have happened over the last 24 hours, you know, and I have to say, I have to tip my dreads to Georgia because I never thought that we would see this kind of change, and when you look and you realize that there's never been anyone -- I just -- I'm knocked out that he has -- that Warnock is the man now. I just -- I don't know. I'm knocked out. I have all this stuff I'm supposed to be saying, you know. He's about to -- he's going to make history as the first black senator-elect in Georgia. It's nice when America gets something and does something amazing like that. I mean, are you surprised? Oh. Maybe we're surprised, but we won't talk about whether we're surprised because I believe he's about to be on with us in about 14 seconds. I'm thrilled. I'm nice to wake up to good news for a change. There he is. First -- okay. Congratulations. Let's start with that. We are thrilled to welcome this man to "The view" right now. Congratulations. I mean, what has this been like for you to be able to say, thank you for electing me the first black senator from the state of Georgia? What did that feel like? Well, thank you so much, whoopi, and it's wonderful to be here with all of you, and it's great to be back on "The view." I am delighted and deeply honored that the people of Georgia have chosen me to represent them in the united States senate. I know that these are some difficult and dark days, but every now and then, god sends us a glimpse of hope and light, I think to encourage us to keep fighting the good fight, and so, you know, I want to say to those struggling, struggling families across Georgia and across our country, you are looking at an iteration of the American dream. I'm number 11 and the first college graduate. I was able to go on and earn four degrees including a phd degree to become the pastor of ebenezer church, and now the senator-elect of Georgia. I got there through hard work, and good public policy. I am the product of that. As -- I know good federal public policy. There's so much suffering and so many people having a hard time, and I'm going to the U.S. Senate, and I want to be a force pulling us all together to respond to the concerns. Sunny. Congratulations, senator-elect Warnock. I was watching the returns come in last night with my father who is a Georgian who was born and raised in Augusta, Georgia, and I can tell you from the tears in his eyes that we are so very proud, and in your speech last night, you spoke so beautifully. So beautifully about your mother who was once a sharecropper, and you said, because this is America, the 82-year-old hands that used to pick somebody else's cotton went to the polls and picked her youngest son to be a United States senator. We know you spoke to your mom last night. What did she have to say to you? Well, you know, that's my biggest cheerleader, and my dad was an amazing source of support in my life. He left us in 2010. I know he is somewhere smiling, but I talked to mom last night and, you know, I jokingly said, hi, mom. This is reverend senator Raphael Warnock. She was, you know, elated, but not terribly impressed, and she's, like, this is mom and I'm still in charge, and I said, yes, ma'am. That's funny. I'm going to go ahead and address you as senator. I know you're senator-elect, but I must say congratulations myself. Those words almost bring me to tears. Your election is an example of the hope I have in the country and the world that things will always continue to get better, maybe not always the pace we want, but they will. So I want to ask you my question. Democrats still need to win both senate seats to take control of the senate, and while Democrat Jon ossoff leads in the race against David perdue and has declared victory, the margin is still extremely tight. So the race has not been called yet. How are you feeling about ossoff's chances, and do you think we're headed for a recount? Oh, when the votes are counted, I have no doubt that Jon ossoff will also be a united States senator from the state of Georgia, and together he and I will go to the U.S. Senate on a platform of health care, jobs and justice, and what an amazing message this is coming out of Georgia, the deep south. You are witnessing in realtime the reversal of the old southern strategy where politicians sought to get themselves elected to power by dividing us. Jon and I are coming to the position as U.S. Senators by trying to bring people together. A young jewish man, the son of an immigrant, mentored by John Lewis, and the pastor of ebenezer Baptist church, the church that pastored John Lewis, going to to the senate. I'm thinking about how when he marched alongside Dr. King, he felt like his legs were praying. We rise on the prayers. We have got to get this virus under control, and we've got to get people the relief that they need, and we have to make sure they have health care, jobs and justice. Joy. Reverend, all I can say is the times, they are changing, and it's a beautiful day in the neighborhood, and we're so happy to have you here today. Your opponent, Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler has not conceded yet. She said last night they have a path to victory. The delusion is incredible. She's 1 of 13 senators expected to challenge the certification of the electoral college results this afternoon. What do you think about all of that? Have you heard from that at all? Have you heard from the Loeffler campaign? No, I have not. Listen. Kelly Loeffler has insistently placed her own interests or what she perceives to be her own interests above the people of Georgia. I'm not concerned. They rebuked the politics of division and distraction. I'm glad the senate is meeting while they're there. They ought to pass covid relief. They ought to send the $2,000 stimulus relief that working people need, struggling people need. It's to no fault of their own. They've needed it for months and months, and for what? To protect candidates in an extraordinary way, from any kind of liability for any company, and endangering the workers, and meanwhile they're left out in the cold. They still haven't seen relief because too often the politics is about politicians. I decided to get in politics not because I'm in love with politics. I'm in love with service. I'm in love with humanity, and I hope, you know, even the folks that didn't vote for me, what I want to do is represent all the people of Georgia and make sure that the people that we now call essential workers actually get paid an essential wage, that they have essential benefits and the young people growing up in young and struggling families like I grew up in, whether they're in urban hearts environments or largely white rural disaffected communities in Georgia, know they have a united States senator who's thinking about them and bringing their interests and their concerns to the conversation. Congratulations, senator. You know, I watched the race closely just like everyone else, and you talked a lot about unity on the campaign trail and the need to unify the country and unify Georgians, but Progressives across the country are celebrating that your election could mean adding two states, eliminating the filibuster and packing the supreme court with more members. Chuck Schumer this morning tweeted, quote, buckle up. You can understand how hard it's hard for Republicans like me to believe in the spirit of unity, but will you do the same thing as Joe Manchin and agree not to follow up with those things? I'm not focused on any of those things. Those are interesting conversations inside the beltway, but I have been on the campaign trail for months and I'll tell you what ordinary people are asking me about. They're wondering, are they going to lose their health care in the middle of a pandemic. We've got 1.8 million Georgians who have preexisting conditions and, you know, sometimes these words become political buzzwords. I do believe that average Americans care about packing the courts and I would like to know if you agree with Joe Manchin and agree that you are not for that. I -- my job is to take the job and take the concerns that are being raised by my constituents and what I'm telling you is that they're asking about their health care, they're asking about whether or not they can earn a liveable wage while working hard every day, and they're wondering when in the world they're going to get relief after waiting for it for months, and right now what is the senate doing? They're engaged in this shameless exercise of privilege and power, challenging the basic norms of our government. The people of Georgia rose up and rebuked that kind of politics last night and I intend to represent their interests and make sure they having had, to make sure they enjoy liveable wage and their voice can be heard in their democracy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.