Rep. James Clyburn on how coronavirus is affecting the black community

More
The South Carolina congressman discusses why blacks have been hit hard by the deadly virus.
5:16 | 05/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Rep. James Clyburn on how coronavirus is affecting the black community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:16","description":"The South Carolina congressman discusses why blacks have been hit hard by the deadly virus. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"70887411","title":"Rep. James Clyburn on how coronavirus is affecting the black community ","url":"/theview/video/rep-james-clyburn-coronavirus-affecting-black-community-70887411"}