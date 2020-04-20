-
Now Playing: This young girl burst into tears after reuniting with her health care worker mother
-
Now Playing: Rep. Max Rose: People can't let ‘criticisms of China bleed into rampant Xenophobia’
-
Now Playing: Governors say they need help from Feds
-
Now Playing: Protestors demand states re-open economy
-
Now Playing: Murder suspect arrested on Florida beach
-
Now Playing: Tornadoes, flash floods move through Southern US
-
Now Playing: Parts of the South on storm watch
-
Now Playing: Ask the Doctor: side effects
-
Now Playing: Deal on new stimulus package?
-
Now Playing: Latest questions around testing and how social media can help with coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Facebook CEO announces plans to use massive reach, data prowess to fight coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Mark Zuckerberg on Facebook's plan to fight coronavirus: Full interview
-
Now Playing: Nursing home death toll climbs past 7,000 in US
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci reviews latest approach to reopening US
-
Now Playing: US death toll tops 40K as debate heats up on reopening the country
-
Now Playing: This woman graduated medical school early to help fight COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Florida police pay tribute to health care heroes
-
Now Playing: Penguins take a stroll through quiet streets of Cape Town
-
Now Playing: Pet adoptions on the rise